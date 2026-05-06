Global Ports Holding would like to expand its cruise terminal network to Alaska

The London-based terminal operator Global Ports Holding
(GPH), which is controlled by Turkey's Global Investment
Holdings (GIH), has expressed its intention to operate the pier
cruise ship from Port Chilkoot, in Haines, Alaska. Over the course of
of the April 29 assembly of the Burough of Haines, the representatives of the
of the municipal administration confirmed that they had been
contacted by representatives of the terminal operator, which is
in the world's leading independent operator in the
cruises, and have announced that the details of the proposal
would be presented by the end of the month during a meeting
public.
If the proposal is accepted, Global Ports Holding would make
its entry into the Alaskan cruise market. In 2020,
in fact, the terminal operator company had submitted an offer
to operate the cruise docks in Ketchikan, Alaska, proposal
which, however, had been surpassed by the one put forward by the operator
local Survey Point Holdings, Inc. of Ketchikan.