The bow section of the Explora V was launched in Palermo

Today in the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
launched the bow section of the Explora V
, the
fifth of the six luxury cruise ships of the Explora company
MSC Group Journeys that will enter service by 2028.
After the first set-up in the Sicilian plant, the
bow will be transferred to the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri
Ponente where the works will continue until the completion of the ship
delivery is scheduled for 2027.
On the occasion of today's launch, Anna Nash, president of Explora
Journeys, recalled that the
delivery of Explora III, which will operate cruises
from the Mediterranean to Northern Europe, up to Iceland and
Greenland.
The Cruises division of the MSC group has invested over 3.5
billion euros in the six Explora Journeys ships, all built by
Fincantieri. The first ship, Explora I, is in service
from the first of August 2023, the date that marked the debut of the fleet
luxury Explora Journeys. Explora II has been
delivered on September 12, 2024. Starting with Explora III the
New ships delivered to the company will be powered by gas
liquefied natural. Like Explora V, Explora IV
will be delivered in 2027, while Explora VI will join
to the fleet in 2028.