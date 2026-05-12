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12 May 2026 - Year XXX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
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Original news
PORTS
The Marche Region has approved the appointment of Carloni as president of the Port Authority of the Central Adriatic
The opinion of the Abruzzo regional council is awaited
Ancona
May 12, 2026
Yesterday the regional council of the Marche region expressed itself favorably on the appointment of Mirco Carloni as president of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea which had been proposed by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini ( of 30 April 2026). On the appointment of Carloni, who will take over at the helm of the Port Authority to the extraordinary commissioner Vincenzo Garofalo appointed last April by Salvini, the opinion of the Abruzzo Regional Council.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding's cruise terminals recorded record traffic in the first quarter of this year.
Istanbul
Five million passengers almost reached
PORTS
In the first three months of 2026, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado fell by -3.8%
Genoa
In March, a decline of -6.1%, with a sharp contraction of -15.0% in containerized cargoes
SHIPPING
Federconsumatori is calling on the government to take measures to mitigate the impact of the rising ferry ticket prices.
Rome
Price increases are at +18% for the central weeks of August
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Croatian ports grew by 14.6%.
Zagreb
Monthly record in March
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Successful trial of HVO diesel fuel for cruise ship propulsion
San Donato Milanese
Experiment conducted jointly by Eni and MSC Cruises
PORTS
Gioia Tauro takes second place in the ranking of the main Italian ports, overtaking Genoa
Rome
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri records a decline in revenues and new orders
Rome
The group's backlog reached a record value of 74.2 billion euros
In the first three months of 2026, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal increased by +11.5%
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2026, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal increased by +11.5%
Cairo
In March alone, growth was +11.2%
PORTS
In the first three months of 2026, freight traffic in Tunisian ports grew by +5.9%
La Goulette
Ferry passengers (+7.6%) and cruise passengers (+54.2%) are increasing.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
US government initiative to introduce nuclear power into large-scale maritime transport
Washington
Proposals invited for the development of a mini-reactor model
The U.S. government has launched an initiative to...
PORTS
With the latest version of the bill on ports, the task of finding resources for the Ports of Italy is offloaded onto the AdSPs
Rome
This was stated by the vice-president of the Democratic Party group in the Chamber, Valentina Ghio
COMPANIES
Carnival Corporation is moving its headquarters from Panama to Bermuda.
Miami
Abandonment of the dual-listed company with the creation of Carnival Corporation Ltd.
NEWS
The Hondius will arrive on Sunday in front of the port of Granadilla (Tenerife)
Vlissingen/Santa Cruz de Tenerife/London
Passengers will be taken by sea to the airport for their return home.
SHIPPING
New quarterly record for vessel traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore
Port Klang
Transits of all the main types of vessels are growing
PORTS
The regulatory proposal on port governance passed by the Quirinale downsizes the Ports of Italy
Rome
Maersk's first quarter financial results still suffer from the negative phase of containerized shipping
SHIPPING
Maersk's first quarter financial results still suffer from the negative phase of containerized shipping
Copenhagen
Positive performances in the port terminal segment and in that of other logistics activities
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding would like to expand its cruise terminal network in Alaska.
Haines
Proposal under development to manage Port Chilkoot cruise ship pier in Haines
PORTS
CMA CGM plans to acquire a 34.34% stake in Luka Rijeka.
Rijeka
The stake is held by Port Acquisitions of the Czech group CE Industries.
PORTS
The EPP Group in the European Parliament stresses the urgency of preventing foreign states from controlling EU ports.
Brussels
SHIPPING
ECSA: The shipping sector is a geopolitical asset for Europe
Brussels
Study on the sector, which generates 148.7 billion euros of direct economic impact
CRUISES
Sick people on board the Hondius cruise ship will be evacuated by air ambulances
Vlissingen/Praia
Possible resumption of navigation towards Las Palmas or Tenerife
SHIPPING
In the January-March quarter, maritime traffic in the Panama Canal grew by +4.8%
Panama
Cargo traffic in the ports of the Central American nation remains stable
CRUISES
New record number of passengers embarked on NCLH group cruise ships in a single quarter
Miami
The US group records a weakening in demand
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2026, vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -1.7%
Ankara
2,169 tankers (-1.9%) and 7,026 other types of ships (-1.6%) passed through
CRUISES
A serious viral outbreak causes the deaths of three passengers on the Hondius cruise ship.
Vlissingen/Geneva
A quarter is hospitalized in intensive care in Johannesburg
SHIPPING
Vote on IMO's Net-Zero Framework postponed again
London/Brussels/Washington
A new MEPC session is scheduled for December. Klann (T&E): The IMO cannot allow postponements to become the new normal.
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean reports record first-quarter financial results and a new all-time passenger record
Miami
Mediterranean cruise bookings slow down
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2026, Ocean Network Express revenues decreased by -6%.
Singapore
During the period, the company's ships transported 3.2 million containers (+4%)
COMPANIES
PSA International acquires 30% stake in Chinese terminal operator Xiamen Container Terminal Group
Singapore/Xiamen/Shenzhen
Transaction valued at approximately $387 million
In the first three months of 2026, COSCO Group's revenues decreased by -10.6%.
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2026, COSCO Group's revenues decreased by -10.6%.
Hong Kong
During the period, the container fleet transported more than 6.9 million TEUs (+6.7%)
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2025, Eurokai's port terminals handled 3.6 million containers (+10.5%)
Hamburg
Growth of +18.5% in Germany. A decline of -3.7% in Italy.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Stop us, rail freight is in a critical condition and requires support policies.
Rome
Map: adequate structural interventions are lacking
SHIPPING
OOIL invests $2.22 billion in the construction of 12 13,600 TEU containerships
Hong Kong
They will be built by the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Last year, the Hupac Group's production value grew by +3.1%
Zurich
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri establishes joint venture with Albanian KAYO
Trieste
The company will be responsible for the construction and maintenance of naval units for the Albanian Navy
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean converts options with Meyer Turku for two cruise ships into orders
Miami/Turku
The fifth and sixth "Icon" class units will be delivered in the summer of 2029 and the summer of 2030
PORTS
In the first quarter, freight traffic in the port of Venice grew by +1.7%
Venice
General cargo and solid bulk cargo are increasing. Chioggia recorded a 2.7% decline.
SAFETY & SECURITY
National Bilateral Ports Organization Seminar on Workplace Safety
Rome
Gallozzi (Assologistica): in addition to compliance with the rules, full awareness of behaviors is also necessary
LOGISTICS
UPS's sixth quarterly decline in shipping volume
Atlanta
In the January-March period, the US group's revenues fell by -1.6%
PORTS
The 2025 financial statements of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority have been approved.
Genoa
PORTS
Commander Pierpaolo Danieli has been appointed Secretary General of the Northern Tyrrhenian Port Authority.
Livorno
He is the Chief of Staff of the Chief of Staff at MIT.
INDUSTRY
Wärstilä saw a sharp increase in new orders for equipment in the first quarter
Helsinki
Net sales remained stable. Operating profit increased by 20%.
LEGISLATION
The reform of the port system has received the stamp of approval from the State General Accounting Office
Rome
The measure will now be examined by parliament.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Third Pass: Excavation of the Novi Ligure interconnection tunnels completed
Novi Ligure
They connect the new high-capacity line to the historic Genoa-Turin line
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Receives First Overseas Order to Build an Icebreaker
Ulsan
Order worth $348.9 million from Sweden
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel's quarterly revenue decline mitigated by cost reductions
Schindellegi
Air shipment volumes remain stable, while sea shipments have decreased.
PORTS
Chinese seaports reach new record volume in first quarter
Beijing
In the first three months of this year, containers grew by +8.3%
PORTS
In the port of Antwerp-Bruges only rolling stock is growing
Antwerp
In the first three months of 2026, overall freight traffic decreased by -3.2%
ACCIDENTS
The Hormuz crisis escalates with further incidents and the seizure of ships
Tehran/Southampton
Two MSC container ships blocked
PORTS
Quarterly traffic slightly down at the port of Rotterdam, with loading volumes almost making up for the reduction in landings
Rotterdam
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix to acquire 30% of CFI - Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana
Rome
Agreement with F2i and its subsidiary FHP Group
ACCIDENTS
Attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz area attributed to Iranian forces
Portsmouth/Washington
Trump claims to be behind the blockade of naval traffic in the region
LOGISTICS
Grimaldi (ALIS): Increase resources for Sea Modal Shift and Ferrobonus incentives.
Rome
To enable businesses to face the crisis - he stated - it is necessary to raise it to 150 million euros per year.
PORTS
Quarterly traffic growth at the port of Barcelona. Declining in Algeciras.
Algeciras/Barcelona
In the container segment, there has been a marked increase in empty boxes
A COSCO-PTP joint venture is the sole bidder for the construction and operation of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Tarragona.
PORTS
A COSCO-PTP joint venture is the sole bidder for the construction and operation of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Tarragona.
Tarragona
The tender is expected to conclude at the end of June
SHIPPING
International shipping associations reiterate that the IMO must remain the regulator of the sector's decarbonisation
London/Washington
The MEPC will meet from 27 April to 1 May in London
TRUCKING
Unatras confirms the national road haulage ban from May 25th to 29th.
Rome
Condolences for the truck driver's death. A complaint has been filed against Trasportounito.
PORTS
A new plastic recycling plant will be built in Porto Marghera.
Venice
A total investment of approximately 34 million euros is expected
NEWS
A US destroyer struck and stopped an Iranian container ship in the Arabian Sea.
Tampa
The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked
INSURANCE
Sovereign guarantee established to safeguard insurance continuity of Indian fleet vessels
New Delhi
The fund will have an endowment of approximately 1.4 billion dollars
SHIPPING
Iran announces temporary reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Tehran/Washington
Transit would be prohibited to military units and ships and cargoes associated with hostile nations.
TRUCKING
Unatras decides to suspend all road haulage services nationwide.
Rome
Trasportounito announces a five-day blockade from April 20th to 24th.
PORTS
Cognolato (Assiterminal): Port governance reform must be truly participatory.
Genoa
PORTS
In 2025, freight traffic in the port of Augusta remained stable, while in Catania it decreased
Augusta
22.9 million and 6.3 million tons moved respectively
SHIPYARDS
The Norwegian Aura cruise ship was launched at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard.
Miami/Trieste
It will be delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line in a year
CRUISES
Princess Cruises orders three new cruise ships from Fincantieri for delivery in late 2035, 2038 and 2039.
Fort Lauderdale
Orders worth over two billion euros
COMPANIES
ZIM CEO steps down in anticipation of merger with Hapag-Lloyd
Haifa
Glickman has been at the helm of the Israeli company since July 2017
LEGISLATION
The Convention on Liability and Compensation for Damage in Connection with the Carriage of Hazardous and Noxious Substances by Sea is approaching its entry into force.
London
The treaty has been ratified by 12 states
NEWS
US Central Command announces successful blockade of maritime traffic with Iranian ports
Tampa
Six ships have reportedly agreed to reverse course
PORTS
AD Ports signs agreement to participate in the development of the Romanian port of Constanta
Abu Dhabi/Constance
Last year, freight traffic in the port fell by -12.8%
TRADE
The conflict in Iran is causing the largest oil market disruption in history.
Paris
The International Energy Agency predicts a reduction in oil demand of 80,000 barrels a day this year due to the conflict.
NEWS
A US-sanctioned tanker has passed through the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington
The "Rich Starry," coming from Al Hamriyah in the United Arab Emirates, is headed to China
PORTS
The Port of Singapore recorded a new record in cargo handling in the first quarter of the year.
Singapore
Ownership of the MSC group has passed from founder Gianluigi Aponte to his children Diego and Alexa
Geneva
The company, with a fleet of a thousand ships, operates in all sectors of transport and logistics
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Russian ports grew by +0.6%
St. Petersburg
Dry goods amounted to 102.5 million tonnes (+3.5%) and liquid bulk to 107.6 million tonnes (-2.0%)
COMPANIES
MSC Technology Italy launches a plan to hire 200 new people.
Turin/Geneva
MSC Cruises debuts in the Alaska market
PORTS
The Marche Region has approved Carloni's appointment as president of the Central Adriatic Port Authority.
Ancona
Awaiting the opinion of the Abruzzo Regional Council
SHIPPING
Greek company Danaos Corporation's quarterly revenues remain stable.
Athens
Two ships of the company are still blocked in the Persian Gulf
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by 5.7% in April.
Los Angeles/Port Newark
In the first three months of 2026, the Port of New York handled nearly 2.2 million TEUs (-1.2%)
ASSOCIATIONS
Cognolato was confirmed as president of Assiterminal
Rome
The new presidency committee and board of directors were also elected
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2026, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +0.8%
Ravenna
The growth was driven by the entry into operation of the regasification plant
SHIPPING
MSC introduces calls at Naples and Malaga on its Dragon service
Geneva
Calls at the Gioia Tauro port have been cancelled.
SEAFARERS
The National Maritime Fund's board has been renewed.
Genoa
He will remain in office for three years
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Network contract for the joint development of intermodal services in Emilia-Romagna
Bologna
It was signed by Interporto Bologna, Dinazzano Po S, SAPIR and Rail Traction Company
SHIPPING
Messina (Assarmatori): European technocracy appears inflexible on the EU ETS
Brussels
He underlines that a significant improvement of these policies is necessary.
SHIPPING
d'Amico International Shipping's first quarter results are positive.
Luxembourg
The company benefited from the effects of geopolitical tensions
EDUCATION
Two orientation events in Livorno and Naples to present the ITS Purser course.
Genoa
Meetings scheduled by the Italian Merchant Marine Academy with the Grimaldi Group
CRUISES
The bow section of the Explora V was launched in Palermo
Geneva
Fincantieri will deliver the cruise ship to Explora Journeys in 2027
COMPANIES
The president of the Eastern Adriatic Port Authority is the new president of Trieste Passenger Terminal.
Trieste
He takes over from Gianluca Madriz
PORTS
Port of Olbia: Seabed restoration work has begun in the access channel to Isola Bianca.
Cagliari
The aim is to safely allow large cruise ships to enter
SHIPYARDS
Damen to renovate and operate Dakar ship repair yard
Dakar/Gorinchem
20-year contract with the Société des Infrastructures de Réparation Navale
COMPANIES
Savino Del Bene has acquired three companies of the Spanish Grupo Marítima Sureste
Florence/Valencia
The agreement involves Marítima Sureste Shipping, Marítima Sureste Spain and Transportes Gaypemar
SHIPYARDS
Fim-Cisl, the meeting with Fincantieri regarding the Muggiano shipyard's prospects was positive.
La Spezia
The investments announced by management - the union noted - are going in the right direction.
SHIPPING
Rising energy costs weigh on Finnlines' latest quarterly financial statement.
Helsinki
Doepel: Burdens further increased by EU ETS implementation
PORTS
Marabello is the new secretary general of the Strait of Messina Port Authority.
Messina
The assignment lasts four years
ACCIDENTS
Heavy lift vessel HMM Namu hit near the Strait of Hormuz
Seoul
The accident did not cause any casualties.
SHIPPING
DFDS's quarterly financial performance deteriorates
Copenhagen
The fleet's rolling stock is growing. Passenger numbers are down 18%.
MEETINGS
From May 21st to 23rd, Ravenna will host "Deportibus - The Festival of Ports Connecting the World."
Ravenna
INDUSTRY
Kalmar records quarterly decline in new orders
Helsinki
In the January-March period, revenues increased by +5%
PORTS
Job openings are growing for the port companies of Trieste and Monfalcone.
Trieste
Delivery of a recognition plaque
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2026, Costamare's revenues decreased by -5.3%
Monk
Orders confirmed for 12 new 9,200 TEU vessels and four 3,100 TEU vessels
PORTS
ICTSI posts new quarterly financial and operating records
Manila
The results benefited from the contribution of the new BACT and DGT terminals
SHIPPING
MSC to launch service between the Red Sea and Northern Europe via the Suez Canal
Geneva
Truck and feeder connections to Persian Gulf ports are planned
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
The first batch of cold ironing work has been awarded to the port of La Spezia.
La Spezia
The total investment is 41 million euros
INDUSTRY
Konecranes' turnover decreased by -7.7% in the first quarter of 2026.
Helsinki
The value of new orders acquired in the period remained unchanged
SHIPPING
New ART provision on regulatory measures for the awarding of maritime cabotage services
Rome
New elements in the service award procedures
PORTS
Appointment of the extraordinary commissioners of the Central Adriatic and Eastern Sicily Port Authority
Rome
Salvini asks the governors of Marche and Abruzzo to reach an agreement on Lega Nord's Carloni.
LEGISLATION
Confitarma welcomes the approval of the bill to enhance marine resources.
Rome
Zanetti: a further step in the direction long indicated by the Confederation
PORTS
The 2025 financial statements of the Northern Tyrrhenian and Eastern Adriatic Port Authorities have been approved.
Livorno/Trieste
They were examined today by the Management Committees
PORTS
Record quarterly freight traffic in Albanian ports
Tirana
In the first quarter of this year, almost 2.3 million tons were handled (+38.8%)
LOGISTICS
DSV records a decline in net profit of -41.7% in the first quarter
Hedehusene
Downturn due to extraordinary expenses for the merger with Schenker
PORTS
The 2025 budget of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea Port Authority has been approved.
Gioia Tauro
Administrative surplus of 128.9 million euros
PORTS
Filt, Fit and Uilt urge the Western Liguria Port Authority to focus on worker and safety issues
Genoa
A meeting of port workers next Tuesday
PORTS
Rixi: Additional resources for the completion of Genoa's new breakwater.
Rome
They will be used for the consolidation of the seabed and for design adjustments
PORTS
Chinese terminal operators COSCO Shipping Ports and CMPort report increased quarterly revenues.
Hong Kong
Increases determined by the greater volume of containers handled by port terminals
COMPANIES
Dirk Jan Storm has been appointed president of PSA Italy
Genoa
He takes over from Marco Conforti, who has reached the end of his three-year term.
INDUSTRY
In the first three months of 2026, CIMC's container sales decreased by -10.5%
Hong Kong
Dry box sales dropped 13.3%. Reefer sales increased 30.2%.
EDUCATION
The Western Sicily Port Authority opens access to funds for the PNRR training program to entities with private contracts.
Palermo
LOGISTICS
Rhenus has acquired the entire capital of LBH Global Agencies
Holzwickede
51% stake acquired from the Lagendijk family
ENVIRONMENT
The Genoa Port Authority's 2025 report on ship emissions has been published.
Genoa
228 inspections carried out to verify nitrogen oxide emission levels
ASSOCIATIONS
Assoporti's second traveling assembly in Bari
Bari
The first meeting held in Venice follows
PORTS
APM Terminals and Hateco to Build Container Terminal in Da Nang Port
The Hague
It will have a capacity of 5.7 million TEUs. An investment of over $1.7 billion.
INDUSTRY
Cavotec records record orders in the maritime-port segment
Stockholm
Strong demand for shore power system installations
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix-ANITA launches its new Bologna-Marcianise freight rail service.
Rome
Perform four weekly rotations
SHIPPING
Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines saw quarterly revenue decline
Taipei/Keelung
In March, the decreases were -17.8%, -5.9% and -10.7% respectively.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gianpaolo Serpagli is the new president of the Unione Interporti Riuniti.
Rome
He is president of Cepim Spa - Parma Interport
ENVIRONMENT
From GreenMedPorts a pragmatic approach to the development of green maritime corridors in the Mediterranean
Livorno
PORTS
The concession term for APM Terminals' terminal in Valencia has been extended by eight years.
Valencia
It will expire in 2049 upon reaching 50 years
PORTS
In the first quarter, freight traffic in Spanish ports decreased by -1.3%
Valencia/Madrid
Cruise passengers grow by +15.7%
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the PCTC Grande Inghilterra
Naples
The vessel has a maximum capacity of 9,000 TEUs
SHIPPING
In 2025, Blu Navy ferries carried over one million passengers
Portoferraio
INDUSTRY
ABB Group revenues grew by 18% in the first quarter of 2026
Zurich
Strong increase (+32%) in the value of new orders
COMPANIES
Contship Italia has joined the Smart Freight Centre
Melzo
The international organization is committed to the decarbonization of freight transport
PORTS
Container traffic at CMPort terminals grew by 4.4% in the first quarter
Hong Kong
Record for this time of year
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
CargoBeamer has extended its Liège-Domodossola intermodal service to the Parma Interporto.
Leipzig
Six round trips per week were made
COMPETITION
The antitrust authority has approved Medlog's acquisition of MVN.
Rome
The deadline for concluding the proceedings regarding the Messina-Terminal San Giorgio merger has been extended to May 27.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard to build aluminum naval drones
National Harbor
The autonomous naval vessels, weighing 250 tons, will be 52 meters long and have a maximum speed of 30 knots.
TRUCKING
Truck driver hit and killed at a road haulage strike picket line
Rome
Trasportounito suspends the national shutdown of the sector
PORTS
CK Hutchison reports record annual revenues in the port segment
Hong Kong
Turnover generated by European terminals grew by +13%
MEETINGS
The public meeting of the Genoa freight forwarders' association will be held on April 27th.
Genoa
Meeting at the Stock Exchange Palace
SHIPPING
The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier vessel Grande Tokyo.
Naples
It has a cargo capacity of 9,241 ceu
NEWS
Falteri (Federlogistica): The crisis in the Persian Gulf does not justify such rapid and widespread increases in energy prices.
Genoa
SHIPPING
GNV has introduced a former Moby ferry into its fleet
Genoa
The ship will undergo refitting operations
NEWS
Over 65 kilos of cocaine were seized in the port of La Spezia.
La Spezia
They were hidden at the bottom of a wooden chest of drawers
MARITIME SERVICES
Bunkering in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -25% in the first quarter
Rotterdam/Paris
PORTS
Container traffic at COSCO Shipping Ports terminals grew by 9.0% in the first three months of 2026.
Hong Kong
In the Mediterranean, there has been an exceptional increase in activity at the Egyptian SCCT terminal in Port Said.
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach decreased by 5.7% in the first three months of 2026.
Long Beach
In March the decline was -5.2%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Brussels authorizes SFPIM's acquisition of Belgian company Lineas
Brussels
No competition issues identified
OFFSHORE
Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia
Milan
The value of the orders amounts to approximately 400 million dollars
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix tests the first smart train on the Milan-Catania line
Rome
The fleet upgrade has reached 700 digitized railcars
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri Marine Group has been awarded a first contract under the US Navy's LSM program.
Trieste
$30 million order
PORTS
Another sharp reduction in quarterly freight traffic at the port of Taranto
Taranto
Solid bulk and conventional cargo halved
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -6.1% in the first quarter of 2026.
Hong Kong
In March the decrease was -5.5%
PORTS
Comparison between Italian ports and Florida ports
Miami
The Italian port system presents itself at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 in Miami
COMPANIES
The Boards of Directors of Interporto Padova and Padova Hall have approved the merger plan of the companies
Padua
A court-appointed expert will have to establish the final exchange ratio
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
From May 21st to 23rd, Ravenna will host "Deportibus - The Festival of Ports Connecting the World."
Ravenna
Three days of round tables, conferences, interviews, meetings and shows to tell the story of the port
MEETINGS
The public meeting of the Genoa freight forwarders' association will be held on April 27th.
Genoa
Appointment at the Stock Exchange Palace
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Shipbuilding's Spring Illusion: Backbone Collapses
(The Chosun Daily)
Russian shipbuilding holding USC designing high ice-class container ship for Rosatom for Northern Sea Route
(Interfax)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles decreased by 4.6% in the first three months of 2026.
Los Angeles
In March alone, 752,519 TEUs were handled (-3.3%)
COMPANIES
CMA CGM to buy Lebanese group Fattal
Marseille
The company is active in the distribution and marketing of international brands in the Middle East and North Africa.
CRUISES
A record cruise traffic of 15.1 million passengers is expected in Italian ports in 2026
Miami
Senesi (Cemar): growth of a new type of high-spending clientele
SHIPYARDS
Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku achieved record turnover in 2025
Turku
Annual net profit of 83.8 million euros (+21.6%)
PORTS
Marseille-Fos Port inaugurates cold ironing for simultaneous connection of three large cruise ships.
Marseille
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding to Manage Cruise Terminal at Port of Acapulco
Acapulco
Construction of a new dock is planned
LOGISTICS
A consortium has been formed in La Spezia to share data and improve supply chain efficiency.
La Spezia
Oats: Logistics efficiency depends on dialogue between all components of the supply chain.
SHIPPING
In the first quarter, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +1.7%
Hong Kong
Revenues from this activity decreased by -7.6%
PORTS
Francesco Di Leverano is the new secretary general of the Southern Adriatic Port Authority.
Bari
His four-year term will begin on May 11
SHIPPING
Discount for large-capacity container ships transiting the Suez Canal suspended
Ismailia
It was in force from 15 May 2025
PORTS
In February, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -8.9%
Ravenna
An increase of +1.3% is expected for the month of March
JOBS
Over 600 illegal workers discovered in the logistics sector
Rome
Coordinated and continuous collaboration contracts that masked actual subordinate employment relationships
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
RINA and Hanwha collaborate on battery-hybrid propulsion systems for ferries
Genoa/Busan
The projects will concern both existing and newly built vessels
SHIPPING
French shipping company TOWT has been placed into administration
Le Havre
The company has two sailing cargo ships
INFRASTRUCTURE
Casciano (Vado Gateway): The final design for the new Bossarino toll booth in Vado Ligure has received approval.
Vado Ligure
The hope - he said - is that the work can be completed as soon as possible.
MEETINGS
A forum on the economy, ports, and investments between Italy and North Africa will be held in La Spezia.
La Spezia
Scheduled for April 9th and 10th at the headquarters of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
ECONOMY
The Italian government has extended the reduction in excise duties on fuel
Rome
The deadline has been extended to May 1st. 60% of the resources come from the ETS.
SHIPYARDS
Number of ships undergoing repairs in Greece remains stable
Piraeus
Interventions carried out in dry dock are decreasing
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The Gaia Blu research vessel will serve as Italy's technological platform for autonomous navigation.
Rome
ACCIDENTS
Towing operations of the LNG vessel Arctic Metagaz fail.
Tripoli
The LNG carrier is currently out of control and adrift
ACCIDENTS
Yesterday a bulk carrier ran aground while transiting the Suez Canal
Ismailia
The incident was resolved within four hours
SHIPPING
Confitarma and Assarmatori: The crisis puts maritime connections to the islands at risk.
Rome
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