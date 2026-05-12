The Marche Region has approved the appointment of Carloni as president of the Port Authority of the Central Adriatic

Yesterday the regional council of the Marche region expressed itself
favorably on the appointment of Mirco Carloni as president
of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
which had been proposed by the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Matteo Salvini
(
of 30
April
2026). On the appointment of Carloni, who will take over
at the helm of the Port Authority to the extraordinary commissioner Vincenzo Garofalo
appointed last April by Salvini, the
opinion of the Abruzzo Regional Council.