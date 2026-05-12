Federconsumatori is asking the government for measures to mitigate the impact of the increase in the price of ferry tickets

Federconsumatori highlights the sharp increase in the prices of the
sea transport with islands, with average ticket prices
for the crossings scheduled for next August which is
up to +18% higher than in August 2025. A survey conducted
by the O.N.F. - Federconsumatori National Observatory specifies that
compared to last year, the average cost of a ferry trip
in the central weeks of August for a family of two and
a child has increased by +15% for those who choose to travel
in an armchair and +18% for those who take the cabin, and the route that
marks the largest price increase is the Livorno-Olbia
with a +29% on the price of the same period in 2025.
In addition, the survey explains that the maritime connection with the
highest prices is Livorno-Palermo, which in August,
for a family of two people and a child, with a car,
it costs 946.50 euros if you travel in an armchair and 1,484.90
euros if you take the cabin (return price). Important
also the changes detected by comparing the prices applied to
May 2026 and those scheduled for August this year: on average
the rates are higher by +82% for the seat and
by +78% for the cabin.
Federconsumatori notes that among the main causes of price increases
there is certainly an increase in the cost of fuel,
strongly influenced by international geopolitical tensions and
conflict in the Middle East, "but - he underlines
The Association - Urgent interventions are needed to prevent
once again it is the citizens who pay the highest price
high. For these reasons - reads a note from Federconsumatori -
We ask the government to support the sector, putting in place
the field of initiatives necessary to ensure continuity
operational of maritime routes and constant monitoring of
rates applied by shipping companies, in order to avoid
speculations".
"The increase in ferry prices - concludes
The Association - affects not only tourism, a fundamental sector
for the economy of our country, but also on the daily life of the
residents, compromising the right to continuity
territorial level, according to which all citizens must be able to reach
the rest of the national territory under fair and accessible conditions,
regardless of where they live."