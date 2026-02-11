Agreement between Fincantieri and Generative Bionics for the construction of humanoid welding robots

The Fincantieri shipbuilding group has signed an agreement with
the Genoese Generative Bionics, a company engaged in the development of
autonomous humanoid robots, to start an industrial partnership
aimed at the implementation of a humanoid welding robot
intended to operate in the group's shipyards together with the
human beings.
The project foresees, as the first area of collaboration, the
development of a humanoid designed to support specific
welding activities in the naval sector. The humanoid will be
Equipped with artificial intelligence and advanced
manipulation, perception and vision dedicated to the monitoring of the
weld seam as well as optimized locomotion
to operate in complex contexts. The two companies specified
whereas particular attention will be paid to safety,
so that the system can work in direct collaboration
with workers, in full compliance with current regulations and without
Workspace limitations.
The collaboration program will last
overall expected to last four years, with a focused approach
to a rapid introduction of solutions in the operational environment. I
The first tests on site are scheduled by the end of the
2026, with the aim of making available
operational already during the first two years, then continuing
with refining, extension and certification activities
industrial in the following period. Development and development activities
Experimentation will be conducted at the Genoese shipyard
of Fincantieri in Sestri Ponente, which will serve as a context
for the validation and industrial certification of the
technology.