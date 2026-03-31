The attacks on ships in the Hormuz Strait region are resumed

Yesterday, after a week of interruption, attacks were resumed to the ships present in the Hormuz Strait region, where the oil tanker To the Psalms
of Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. was hit on the right side of the ship by a bullet that caused a fire. The British United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has announced that the company security officer of the Kuwaiti company has communicated that the crew has not suffered damage, that the fire has been tamed and no pollution has occurred because of the accident. The tanker, of 163 thousand tons of gross tonnage, was 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai.
In previous hours a container port located 22 miles north-east of Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, communicated the impact at sea of two bullets near the ship within an hour. Also in this case there is no damage to the crew.