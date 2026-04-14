The US Central Command announces the successful blockade of maritime traffic with Iranian ports

The US Central Command announced that the traffic blockade
maritime transport to and from Iranian ports, the entry into force of which
had been set for 16 Italian hours yesterday
(
of 13
April
2026), was completely successful and during the first 24
No ship has crossed the bloc of the Member States
United and six merchant ships respected the commands of the forces
reversing navigation and returning to a port
in the Gulf of Oman.
Centcom specified that in the mission to block the ports
more than 10,000 sailors, marines and airmen are engaged
as well as a dozen warships and dozens of
aircraft.