Royal Caribbean turns options with Meyer Turku for two cruise ships into orders

The American cruise group Royal Caribbean, as part of the
ten-year agreement with the Finnish shipyard Meyer
Turku, has turned the agreed options for the
Construction of the sixth and seventh class cruise ships
"Icon"
(
of 27
August
2024 and 23
September
2025). The two units will be taken over
in the summer of 2029 and in the summer of 2030.
Meyer Turku has already built 25 ships for the group
U.S. cruise ship. With regard to the units of
"Icon" class, to date the Finnish shipyard has
Icon of the Seas has been created two ships in this series: Icon of the Seas
(January 2024) and Star of the Seas (August 2025). The third
ship of the class, Legend of the Seas, will debut on
next July in the western Mediterranean. The fourth ship of the
"Icon" class, Hero of the Seas, will enter
in service in 2027, while the delivery of the fifth unit is
scheduled for 2028.
The "Icon" class ships, which use gas
liquefied natural fuel as a fuel, have a gross tonnage of
about 250,800 tons and can accommodate 7,600 passengers.