In the first quarter, DSV recorded a -41.7% decline in the value of net profit

The logistics group's first quarterly report of this year
DSV, which is still feeling the effect of the acquisition of the
Schenker a year ago
(
of 30
April
2025), shows revenues of 70.4 billion crowns
(€9.4 million), up +68.9% on the first
quarter of 2025, of which 20.2 billion crowns generated by the
air shipments (+47.9%), 16.6 billion from sea shipments
(+32.8%), €23.3 billion from road shipments (+129.2%) and €12.7 billion from road shipments (+129.2%) and €12.7 billion
billion crowns from contract logistics (+100.4%).
The value of the quarterly EBITDA is
7.5 billion crowns (+39.1%) and that of operating profit of 4.8 billion
billion (+25.8%), with contributions of €2.7 billion from the
air and sea shipments (-9.5%), of 996 million from
road shipments (+144.1%) and almost 1.3 billion from contract
logistics (+168.9%). Net profit amounted to 1.6 billion
of crowns, with a decrease of -41.7% generated by the registration of
Extraordinary costs of over 1.4 billion related crowns
to the transaction and integration with Schenker.
In the first three months of 2026, air shipments handled by the
amounted to 518 thousand tons (+55.1%) and those
maritime containers to 976 thousand TEU containers (+49.6%).