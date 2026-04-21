In the first quarter, container traffic in CMPort's port terminals grew by +4.4%
Record for this time of year
Hong Kong
April 21, 2026
In the first three months of 2026, container traffic
Handled by the port terminals of China Merchants Port
Holdings Co. (CMPort) of China's China Merchants Group (CMG)
amounted to almost 38.1 million TEUs, a volume that
represents an increase of +4.4% on the same quarter of 2015.
last year and is the highest ever moved in
this time of year. The only terminals in Chinese ports have
28.8 million TEUs handled globally (+6.3%), a record volume
for the first quarter, while traffic in port terminals
foreign was 9.3 million TEUs, down -1.1%
on the first quarter of 2025.
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