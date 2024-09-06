The negotiations for the renewal of the contract of German port workers are in the home stretch

The negotiation for the renewal of the
German dockworkers' contract. Today, in fact,
the association of German port companies ZDS and the trade union
ver.di have signed a preliminary agreement and the organization
urged the members to accept the offer
presented by the employer with a vote that should take place
by next September 27.
The negotiation between the parties was long and
marked by repeated strikes in ports that began in June, but,
"highlighted Torben Seebold, who represented ZDS in the
negotiations, "after difficult but constructive negotiations
we managed to reach an agreement in the fifth round of meetings,
We are confident that the vote will be confirmed by the BTK (the
Federal commission that oversees collective bargaining
and that, after the workers' vote, it will pronounce
on the offer submitted by ZDS, ed.) and that we will be able to
fully restore confidence in the reliability of our
harbours. The fact remains - added Seebold, implying that the
companies could not have done more - than the agreement
It means that companies are pushing their
resilience in a difficult market situation".
Maren Ulbrich, representative of the ver.di trade union in the
negotiations, explained that the ZDS association has presented a
in the fifth round of negotiations, with "the application of
of the social clause - he specified - which mitigates the gap between
salary brackets and, above all, with the highest salary brackets
that benefit from the offer". Ulbrich pointed out that,
However, there are real wage increases in all the other
and highlighted that part-time employees will be
paid the full bonus of compensation for the effects
inflation. "After our members refused
the offer of the fourth round of negotiations - he underlined -
Employers realized they should have done better
if they did not want to risk other strikes. This message is
been received".
Recommending that members accept the offer of the ZDS,
The union explained that the offer to renew the contract
collective agreement lasting 14 months until 31 July 2025 provides for
that workers receive a tax-free compensation bonus
of inflation worth 1,700 euros which will be paid to
October. In addition, from next October 1st, the hourly wage
will be increased by €1.15 and will be increased
the amount of bonuses for Sunday work is also considerable.
holiday and from next year the allowance for holidays not taken
it will rise to 430 euros.