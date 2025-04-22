The Management Committee of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has unanimously approved the 2024 final budget

In recent days, the Authority's Management Committee
of the Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has approved
unanimously the final budget for the 2024 financial year
of the entity that generated 41.4 million euros during the year
current revenue, of which 3.3 million are made up of income
freight traffic, stable compared to the previous year, 18
million euros from state fees, slightly down compared to
to 2023, and 17.6 million euros, a figure similar to that of the year
former, consist of anchorage and embarkation-disembarkation fees
of goods. Current account charges amounted to 34.8
million euros. The 2024 final balance sheet therefore records a
surplus of €4.7 million, a marked improvement compared to
to the previous year, which further consolidates the
of the entity, bringing the total consolidated surplus to 111 million
euro.
The Port Authority specified that these results are obviously to be
relate to traffic trends during 2024
when the docks of the ports of Naples and Salerno passed through the
nine million people, up +8.1% on 2023, and 1.8 million
million cruise passengers (+5.6), and the goods handled in the ports of
Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia were
a total of about 31.8 million tons (+2.5%).
"The Port Authority - underlined the extraordinary commissioner
of the institution, Andrea Annunziata - is constantly growing,
despite the numerous instabilities of world markets.
The Port Authority has further created value by closing the year on a high note
continuity on the investment front, launching new ones
for about 22 million euros. Furthermore, on the subject of financed works
from the PNRR-PNC, which is worth a total of about 361 million
of euros, as many as 95 million euros out of 275 million collected were
actually spent in 2024. These results have been achieved
only with own resources and, therefore, with zero debt. The
The results achieved so far are the result of continuous improvement
efficiency index of the entire port system and the considerable
and important work carried out by the technical-operational secretariat
of the Port Authority".