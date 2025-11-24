Diana Shipping offers to acquire the entire share capital of Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

The Greek company Diana Shipping, which has a fleet made up of
36 bulk carriers including two units not yet taken over,
submitted to the board of directors of the U.S.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, of which it owns 14.8% of the
capital, an offer for the acquisition of non-
still in his possession. The proposal is based on the price of
$20.60 cash per share of Genco, value
which represents a premium of 15% over the closing price
of Friday's shares on the New York Stock Exchange, market at the
which is also listed on Diana Shipping, and which provides for a
total investment of approximately 758 million dollars for
acquire the remaining 85.2% of Genco's share capital.
Currently, Genco's fleet consists of 43 ships
bulk carriers, of which 17 Capesize and 26 Ultramax/Supramax.