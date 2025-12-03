Consalvo appointed president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea

By decree signed by the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Matteo Salvini, Marco Consalvo has been appointed
President of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Adriatic. Engineer, born in Naples in 1967, since November
2015 Consalvo is general manager of Aeroporto Friuli
Venezia Giulia Spa, the company that manages the airport of
Ronchi dei Legionari, and, among the previous assignments, there are
those of general manager of the airports of Naples and Rimini.
On the occasion of his appointment, Consalvo stressed that the
port of Trieste "is a strategic hub for our
country and for Europe. My priority - he explained - will be
speeding up ongoing dossiers, ensuring the
maximum focus on investments from the PNRR and other
planning, facing with determination the challenges that
Await. I will share a clear and
responsible with the port community, workers and all
institutions, with the aim of strengthening the role of
international port of Trieste and Monfalcone and generate benefits
for the system and for the territory".