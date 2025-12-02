RCG operates an intermodal connection between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the port of Koper

The Austrian railway company ÖBB Rail Cargo
Group (RCG) has announced the activation of a new service
freight rail between Tuzla and the port of Koper, stressing that it is
This is the first intermodal service of its kind in
and which opens up new prospects for the region and for the
the industrial area of Tuzla. The train service has a frequency
and includes the offer by RCG of services
Port-to-door for the direct transport of cargoes from the Slovenian port
to the customer.
"The industrial region around Tuzla - explained the
Member of the Board of Directors of ÖBB Rail Cargo Group, Clemens
Först - generates large transport volumes from
different sectors. We have found that the complex chains of
supply of the region require logistical solutions
Efficient. This is where our transport service
Rail freight makes the difference: we offer an alternative
sustainable road transport, we enable safe transport
and predictable by large quantities and we also reduce the
CO2 emissions. The new connection therefore represents a
authentic competitive advantage for the industry".