In 2025, Konecranes' revenues remained stable

In the last quarter of 2025, the value of new orders
acquired by the Finnish manufacturer of handling equipment
Konecranes, amounting to 1.08 billion euros, recorded a decline of
-7.3% on the same period of the previous year, and the reduction
of orders was more pronounced in relation to the
only segment of cranes and port vehicles, having marked a
down by -11.8% with 406 million euros of orders
acquired.
In the October-December quarter of last year, revenues
have suffered a decrease having totaled 1.16 billion
euro (-4.1%), of which €438.8 million in the port equipment segment
(-7,3%). Quarterly EBITDA amounted to €178.4 million
euro (-0.1%), operating profit at €151.9 million (+3.8%), with a
contribution of €35.8 million from the port equipment segment (-17.5%), and
Net profit amounted to €122.1 million (+12.7%).
In the full year 2025, revenues stood at
4.19 billion euros, with a slight decrease of -0.9% on 2024, of which
1.52 billion relating to port vehicles (+0.1%). EBITDA is
EBIT of €678.8 million (+7.4%), EBIT of €542.4 million (+6.1%), with
a contribution of €143.4 million from port vessels (+7.4%), and profit
net of €399.8 million (+8.5%).
In 2025, the new orders acquired by the group totaled
€4.39 billion (+9.7%), of which €1.64 billion related to
port vehicles (+21.3%). As at 31 December last, the value of the
Group order backlog was €2.99 billion (+3.5%), of which
1.67 billion for port vehicles (+7.3%).