In the United States, MSC was fined a total of $22.67 million

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission
(FMC) has announced the results of an investigation against the group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) which has
ended with the imposition of a fine of €22.67 million
dollars for three types of violations of the Shipping Act. In
FMC specified that the shipping company has
violated the legislation for several years, initially in the period
2018-2020 by invoicing demurrage and detention fees to officers
customs services such as "notify parties" in bills of lading
despite the fact that these parties were not involved in the transport of the
goods. For these infringements, the penalty was quantified
in $65,000. In addition, the investigation found that MSC
violated the Shipping Act by not including in its published tariffs
in the period 2021-2023, a statement on those fees
for non-operational reefer containers. The penalties imposed for
These violations amount to $9,460,000. Finally, MSC is
has been accused of charging its customers for
demurrage and excessive detention for the use of its
refrigerated containers that are not operational. For this conduct, the FMC has
imposed a penalty of $5,000 for each violation, for
a total of $13,145,000.