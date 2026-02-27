The new tender for railway manoeuvres in the ports of Savona and Vado Ligure has been published

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
announced today's publication of the new tender for
the concession of the railway shunting service
in the ports of Savona and Vado Ligure. The total amount
amounts to €14.8 million, including the costs of the
labour that cannot be reduced except for proven reasons estimated
equal to 6.7 million, with the duration of the concession set at 60 months
and possibility of renewal for a further 24 months. The value
estimated overall of the concession, including the option of
renewal, is equal to approximately 22.6 million.
Interested companies will have until 12 noon on
next April 2 to submit their bids.