In Ancona, Fincantieri has delivered the ultra-luxury cruising yacht Four Seasons I

Yesterday at the Ancona shipyard, Fincantieri
Four Seasons I
, the first cruising yacht, has been delivered
ultra-luxury built for Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., joint
owner/operator of Four Seasons Yachts. With Four Seasons I
the Navis Sapiens program developed by Fincantieri also debuts
Ingenium, the joint venture between Fincantieri NexTech and Accenture, which
paves the way for a new generation of smart ships, based on
an integrated and constantly evolving digital architecture, which
Leverage AI and real-time data to
Ensure safer, more efficient and future-proof operations
(
of 10
April
2025).
Four Seasons I, which has a gross tonnage of 34,000
tons, is 207 meters long and has only 95 suites
each designed as a private overlooked retreat
on the ocean.