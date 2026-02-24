Extension of incentives for rail freight manoeuvring in ports

Fermerci applauded the approval of the amendment to the
Milleproroghe decree authorising the extension of support
economic to the last railway mile and which comes as a result of the
green light from the European Commission, which last January had
allowed Italy to incentivise rail freight manoeuvring
in ports
(
of 22
January
2026). The terms of the amount of the contribution, in
deadline in December 2026, will thus be extended until 31
December 2030.
"We are facing - commented the president of
Fermerci, Clemente Carta - to a first concrete step of support for the
rail freight transport in ports. However, the sector - has
pointed out - continues to suffer and the data prove it
overall in 2025, which represent a widespread decline over all
indicators. More attention and support needed for transport
especially in this period".
The association recalled that the fund made available
to support the last rail mile will allow each
National Port System Authority to provide incentives
up to a maximum of €500,000 per year for each PSA, for a
total of 30 million in the reference period. The
manoeuvre operators who will benefit from the contribution will have to
pass on 50% of the amount to railway companies. Ferrci has
recalled, furthermore, that the subsidy programme has been
made necessary as a result of the decrease in the number of trains
goods in ports, with a drop calculated at around five points
percentages between 2021 and 2025 (RFI data) that is not due
only to international geopolitical tensions and the capabilities
reduced rail network, but also for the costs of transport services
Rail freight manoeuvring in ports.