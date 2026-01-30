A new harvest of historical records collected from Chinese ports
In 2025, seaports handled 11.63 billion tons of goods (+3.7%)
Pechino
January 30, 2026
As in the previous two years, Chinese ports will also be able to operate in 2025
have set a new all-time record for freight traffic
handled on their docks which was equal to 18.34
billion tons, with an increase of +4.2% over 2024. The
a new absolute record is such both for the loads handled
from the maritime ports alone which amounted to 11.63
billion tons (+3.7%) and by the traffic handled by the
Inland Port which amounted to 6.70 billion tons
(+5,1%).
In 2025, new records were also recorded by the
volumes of goods to and from abroad, a flow that globally is
5.65 billion tonnes (+4.7%), of which 5.06 billion tonnes
of tonnes handled by seaports (+4.7%) and 587.0 tonnes
million tons from inland ports (+5.2%).
In 2025, many individual Chinese ports have handled a
traffic both in relation to total freight traffic and
to foreign traffic only, starting from the main port for
traffic volume, Ningbo-Zhoushan, which handled
a total of 1.43 billion tonnes (+4.0%), of which 660.8
million tons of international traffic (+4.2%). To follow
the port of Tangshan with a total of 884.0 million tons
(+2.5%) of which 381.6 million tonnes of traffic
international (+8.1%), the port of Qingdao with a total of 741.3
million tonnes (+4.1%) of which 532.9 million tonnes of
international goods (+6.3%), the port of Guangzhou with a total of
669.6 million tonnes (+1.8%) of which 196.1 million tonnes
tons of international traffic (+11.5%), the port of Rizhao
with 644.5 million tons of total goods (+3.5%) of which
381.8 million tonnes of international traffic (+1.5%) and
port of Yantai with a total of 544.1 million tons (+8.4%)
of which 192.1 million tonnes of international traffic
(+10,6%).
Even containerized traffic alone reached in 2025
new historical records, surpassing those set the previous year,
and in relation to total volumes of 354.5 million TEUs
(+6.8%) and only to the traffic handled by seaports, equal to
312.0 million TEUs (+7.0%), and that handled by ports
42.5 million TEUs (+5.1%). The highest
volume of container traffic was handled by the
Shanghai port, which has been confirmed as the first container port
with 55.1 million TEUs (+6.9%), followed by the port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan, which has confirmed itself as the third largest airport in the world
in the same ranking behind Singapore, with 43.9 million
of TEUs (+11.6%), and then from the ports of Shenzhen with 35.4 million TEUs
(+6.0%), Qingdao with 32.9 million TEUs (+6.5%), Guangzhou with 27.7 million TEUs
million TEUs (+6.2%), Tianjin with 24.0 million TEUs (+3.2%) and
Xiamen with 12.5 million TEUs (+2.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, moreover,
set a new all-time record for total freight traffic for
this period of the year, 4.77 billion euros of
tons, with an increase of +3.2% over the same period of
2024, with a new all-time record for traffic handled by ports
2.98 billion tonnes (+4.4%), and a new
An all-time record of 1.79 billion euros in the Inland Ports
of tons (+1.2%). Even the volume of traffic with foreign countries alone
has marked new historical peaks both in terms of total and
volumes handled by seaports and inland ports that are
Results of 1.47 billion tonnes respectively
(+9.2%), 1.31 billion tonnes (+9.6%) and 154.8 million tonnes
tons (+5.6%).
In the last quarter of last year, the traffic of
container handled by seaports amounted to
79.3 million TEUs, a volume that is only lower than the record
of 80.4 million TEUs handled in the previous quarter
and represents an increase of +8.4% over the third quarter of 2024,
while in the fourth quarter of 2025 containerized traffic
Handled by the Inland Ports has reached a new all-time record
with 10.9 million TEUs (+6.0%).
