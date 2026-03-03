In 2025, container traffic at the Maltese port of Marsaxlokk remained stable
China's CMPort has signed an agreement for 70% of the Brazilian oil terminal Vast Infraestrutura
Kalafrana/Hong Kong
March 3, 2026
In 2025, traffic at the Maltese container port of Marsaxlokk is
remained almost stable having been equal to 2.87 million
TEUs compared to 2.86 million in the previous year. The airport
The port is operated by Malta Freeport Terminals which is
a 50:50 joint venture of Turkey's Yilport Holding and Terminal
Link, the latter 51% owned by the shipping group
French CMA CGM and 49% by the Chinese port group CMPort.
Meanwhile, the Chinese CMPort has signed an agreement to
certain conditions with the Brazilian company Prumo
Logística and its subsidiary Açu Petróleo
Investments to purchase a 70% stake in Vast
Infraestrutura, an oil terminal located in the port of Açu,
in Rio de Janeiro. The transaction consideration is 448
million dollars, with subsequent payments of 56 million
dollars to achieve certain goals and a potential
additional consideration based on the future performance of the
society. Vast Infrastructure is the only terminal
private for crude oil in Brazil not managed by the
national oil company Petrobras which is able to
accommodate Very Large Crude Carrier for transshipment operations. About
30% of Brazil's crude oil exports pass through
through this terminal.
