The European List of Ship Recycling Facilities has been updated

Today, the European Commission adopted the fifteenth
Update of the European List of Recycling Facilities
of ships that now includes 41 facilities, 30 of them in Europe, including
for the first time a German shipyard, that of Emden,
ten in Turkey and one in the United States. Three construction sites have been
removed from the list, including a Finnish shipyard that chose to
not renewing your permit and one in Northern Ireland
who did not provide the necessary information for the renewal.
In addition, the Commission found that a shipyard in
Turkey was not compliant with the EU regulation on the recycling of
ships, in particular with regard to the protection of the coast.
From 31 December 2018, the EU regulation on the recycling of
ships requires all large maritime ships flying the flag of
an EU Member State to use approved facilities
from the European List, which is regularly updated to include
compliant systems or remove those that no longer satisfy
standards.