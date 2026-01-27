In 2025, Spanish ports handled record container traffic of almost 19 million TEUs

Spanish ports closed 2025 with three historical records of
traffic in the container, conventional cargo and
passengers. In the entire year, the loads handled amounted to
overall to 556.5 million tonnes, with a slight decrease
by -0.2% compared to 2024. In the container sector alone, the new
record was set in relation to the number of containers
20 feet handled, which amounted to 18,616,376 TEUs
(+2.7%), of which 9,613,732 TEUs in transit (-0.6%), 6,868,786 TEUs in transit
import-export (+7.8%) and 2,133,859 TEUs of national traffic (-0.6%).
The record is not a record if weight is taken into account
of containerized traffic handled, which in 2025 was
equal to 190.3 million tons, with a decrease of -1.4%
on the previous year.
The new record for conventional goods was 88.6
million tons (+3.6%) and passenger passenger 42.5 million tons
million people (+4.0%), with a new historical peak in traffic
cruise line that was 14.1 million passengers
(+9.8%) and a new all-time high also in passenger traffic
of regular shipping lines, which amounted to 28.4 million
units (+1.4%).
Last year, liquid bulk traffic recorded
a slight increase of +0.9% to 180.4 million tonnes,
while that of dry bulk cargo has suffered a reduction of
-3.4% having been equal to 81.9 million tons.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, Spanish ports
handled a total of 140.9 million tons of goods, with
an increase of +4.2% over the same period of the year
previous. In the containerized goods sector,
46.5 million tons (+0.4%), traffic that in
terms of 20' containers amounted to 4,598,586 TEUs
(+4.4%), of which 2,324,895 TEUs in transit (+2.0%), 1,730,085 TEUs in transit
import-export (+8.2%) and 543,606 TEUs of national traffic (+3.4%).
Conventional goods amounted to 21.4 million tonnes
(+1,7%). Both liquid bulk and bulk volumes are on the rise
Dry bulk cargo rose by +10.1% and +2.4% respectively to 47.3
million and 21.5 million tons. Growth also in
passengers, with 3.9 million cruise passengers (+4.9%) and 5.3 million passengers
passengers on regular lines (+0.6%).