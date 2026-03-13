Costa cancels cruises originally scheduled in the Middle East

Costa Cruises announced today that it has renounced to operate in the
next season itineraries in the Middle East, where at the moment it has not
any ships in service. The company specified that, since
The outlook in the region remains uncertain for the season
Winter 2026/27, also the ship positioning cruises
Costa Smeralda
to and from the United Arab Emirates
originally scheduled will not be carried out. The company
also announced that guests booked on
positioning to/from the Emirates, as well as those who
had reservations in the area, they will be able to choose immediately
another cruise, receiving 200 onboard credit per stateroom
(100 euros per person).