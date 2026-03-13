Valencia Terminal Europa of the Grimaldi group manages the new car terminal in the port of Sagunto

The Board of Directors of the Port Authority of
Valencia has approved the assignment to the company
terminal operator Valencia Terminal Europa (VTE) of the shipping group
Neapolitan Grimaldi of the management of a terminal for motor vehicles and
ro-ro cargo in the port of Sagunto. The concession contract will have
a duration of ten years. The new terminal located at Muelle Sur 2
of the Spanish port of call, which involved an investment of
3.9 million euros, includes a five-storey silo for the
vehicle storage.