Grimaldi took delivery of the PCTC Greater England

Yesterday in Shanghai the christening ceremony and
delivery of the Great England
, the eleventh pure car &
Ammonia Ready Truck Carrier, i.e. ready for use
ammonia as a zero-emission alternative fuel
which the Grimaldi group commissioned from China Merchants
Heavy Industries Jiangsu. On its 14 decks, the ship can
transport both electric and vehicle-powered by
fossil fuels, for a maximum capacity of 9,000 CEU.
Thanks to the numerous green technologies adopted on board, including
solar panels, mega lithium batteries and predisposition for the
cold ironing, Great England
is capable of
50% reduction in fuel consumption compared to car ships
carriers of the previous generation.
Great England will leave in a few days from
Taicang (China) bound for Suape (Brazil) and Antwerp (Belgium) with a
load of 6,500 cars and 800 linear meters of other rolling stock (buses,
trucks, industrial machinery).