Marked decline in piracy against ships

In the first quarter of 2026, the
world only 16 acts of piracy against ships, the most
low for this time of year since 1991. The International
Maritime Bureau (IMB) of the International Chamber of Commerce has made
I note that in 14 of these incidents there was
boarding of ships compared to 37 ships boarded in the first
quarter of 2025, while one ship was seized (4) and
one was the subject of an attempted attack (4). Over the course of
of the accidents, one seafarer was injured (1) and two were injured
were taken hostage (37).
In the period January-March of this year it is noticeably
in particular, the number of attacks against ships decreased
tank and against bulk carriers, with one and eight respectively
accidents compared to 13 and 17 in the same quarter of 2025. In
attacks against container carriers also decreased, three compared to the
six of the first quarter of last year, and against the ships of other
type, four compared to nine. In addition, if in Somali waters
There were two accidents compared to three in the first quarter
of 2025, those that occurred in the Gulf of
Guinea (one compared to seven) and the Singapore Straits (eight
compared to 31).