MSC will operate a service between the Red Sea and Northern Europe via the Suez Canal

Mediterranean Shipping Company expresses confidence
the easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and
announces the activation of a new scheduled service that will connect
the Red Sea with Northern Europe through the Suez Canal. The
containerized maritime service will be inaugurated on
next May 10 departing from Antwerp and the rotation will be carried out
calls at the ports of Gdansk, Klaipeda, Bremerhaven, Antwerp, Valencia,
Barcelona, Gioia Tauro, Abu Kir, King Abdullah, Jeddah, Aqaba. MSC
announced that the service will also provide connections with
the Persian Gulf region via a truck link
between King Adbullah and Dammam and forwards on feeder ships to the ports of the
Gulf.