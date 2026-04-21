The antitrust authority has approved the acquisition of control of MVN by Medlog

The Italian Competition Authority has
resolved not to launch an in-depth investigation into the acquisition
control of the logistics company MVN Srl by the
the group's transport and logistics company Medlog
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). The notified transaction
Antitrust Authority provides that Medlog, which already holds a
51% stake in the share capital of MVN, acquires
from Logistics Project Italia a further share of 29%
thus holding a total shareholding of 80%
of MVN's share capital and voting rights. LPI will remain
holder of a 20% stake and will cease to be
veto powers over strategic decisions and the appointment of
top figures of MVN previously conferred on it.
The AGCM assessed that "in the present case, there are no
elements to consider that the transition from joint control to
exclusive control of Medlog is such as to modify the
societal incentives compared to those it had before
of the operation. As a result, the operation does not appear
likely to affect in any way the current situation
in the relevant markets identified' and
'to determine the establishment or strengthening of a
dominant position'.
The AGCM also announced the decision to extend the
27 May the deadline for the conclusion of the procedure on the
concentration between Ignazio Messina & C. and Terminal San
Giorgio reopened earlier this year
(
of 17
February 2026). The transaction consists of the acquisition of 100%
of the share capital of the second company by the
before. Recalling that last March 18 he had asked Ignazio
Messina & C. information necessary for the purposes of the evaluation
of the concentration to be transmitted by 24 March
and specifying that the latter on 19 March had represented
the impossibility of providing the data on time
required in view of the high degree of complexity
of the information required and the time required to
data processing, the Antitrust Authority explained that,
Considering that the information requested, necessary for the purposes of the
assessment of the case, cannot be acquired within the
foreseen and, therefore, fully evaluated within the current deadline
of conclusion of the procedure, the extension of the
of the deadline for the conclusion of the procedure.
Meanwhile, the AGCM has been notified of the transaction that
provides for the acquisition by Poste Logistics Spa of the group
Poste Italiane with sole control of Benetton Logistics Srl,
spin-off of Benetton Group, with the purchase of 51% of the share capital
social. The transaction provides for the creation of the joint venture
venture Logistic 360. Among the central aspects of the operation there is
are the strengthening and enhancement of the Castrette di
Villorba, in the province of Treviso, one of the most advanced hubs
dedicated to the management of the logistics of the fashion site that
today it is able to manage 30 million animals on a
total area of about 400,000 square meters, of which
100,000 equipped with the latest generation of automated systems.