In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Croatian ports grew by 14.6%.

Last March, Croatian ports set a new record
monthly traffic history of goods having handled a
total of 2.54 million tonnes, up +49.0% on the previous year.
March 2025. The new historical peak was determined by the
ever highest volume of unloaded goods that are
amounted to 1.94 million tonnes (+62.6%), while those
at embarkation they totaled 601 thousand tons (+17.4%). In addition,
The monthly record was reached thanks to the new peak
volume of liquid bulk cargo at 1.54 million
tons (+103.4%) mainly thanks to the landings of products
energy equal to 1.13 million tons of energy products
(+172.2%) to the port of Omisalj (Castelmuschio) connected
to the JANAF pipeline and home to the LNG Croatia terminal, and to the new
maximum peak of containerized goods, up +41.0% to 622 thousand
tons with a container handling like new
Record of 69,626 TEUs (+44.1%), with a record traffic of 66,248 TEUs
in the port of Rijeka alone (+45.6%).
In the first quarter of 2026, the total traffic of goods
in Croatia's ports was 5.51 million
tons, with an increase of +14.6% over the same period of
last year, of which 4.03 million tonnes of cargo to the
unloading (+20.9%) and 1.47 million tons of cargo at embarkation
(+0,4%). With the exception of dry bulk cargo, which recorded a
decrease of -36.1% with a total traffic of 615 thousand tons,
other types of goods increased, with the
liquid bulk goods of 2.75 million tonnes (+14.4%),
in containers equal to 1.63 million tons (+52.5%) with a
container handling of 184,682 TEUs (+58.5%), and with the
rolling stock equal to 52 thousand tons (+45.8%).
In the first three months of this year, cruise passenger traffic in the
Croatian ports was 31 thousand people (+84.8%) and that of the
passengers on regular maritime services of 3.23 million people
(+2,6%).