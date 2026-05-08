The Hondius will arrive on Sunday in front of the port of Granadilla (Tenerife)

Yesterday the World Health Organization made the
Point on the spread of the Hantavirus on board the ship from
Hondius
cruise that caused three deaths
(
of 4
May
2026). Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director
general of the WHO, specified that so far there have been reports of
A total of eight cases, of which five were confirmed as
hantavirus, and precisely the Andes virus, the only species known in
can be transmitted in a limited way between human beings as a result of
close and prolonged contact. "Although it is a
serious accident - Tedros specified - the WHO assesses the risk to
public health as a bottom". Mr Tedros pointed out that, in
consideration of the incubation period which is between
one and eight weeks after exposure, "it is possible
that other cases be reported".
The WHO sent an expert on board the ship to help
to carry out a complete medical evaluation of all passengers
and crew, also collecting information to assess the
their risk of infection.
The Oceanwide Expeditions company, which operates the Hondius,
listed the steps taken by the ship during the last
cruise. On April 1, 114 passengers were on board
of the Hondius at the departure from Ushuaia, Argentina. The 11th
April a first passenger died. On 15 April, other
six passengers boarded at Tristan da Cunha, located between
Ushuaia and St. Helena. Of the 120 passengers on board the ship
upon arrival in St. Helena, 30 disembarked on April 24, including the
body of the deceased person accompanied by his wife who is
she too died on the return journey home. A third
passenger on board died on May 2.
The company has therefore announced that the ship is headed
to the Canary Islands, in particular to the port of Granadilla
(Tenerife), where it is expected to arrive in the early hours of
Sunday, and that there are no symptomatic people on board.
However, today the president of the government of the Canary Islands, Fernando
Clavijo, said the cruise ship will not dock in the
port of Granadilla, which is not equipped for the disembarkation of
passengers, but will remain at anchor, and therefore will not touch
the coast of the Canary Islands and its passengers will be transferred
by sea to the airport. Clavijo specified that if there are no
will be crew members who need medical assistance,
the Hondius should then leave immediately for Holland.
Meanwhile, the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), in
Follow-up of news about a crew member
of the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines aircraft that was
hospitalized after coming into contact with a
passenger of the ship who died later due to
of hantavirus. urged governments and authorities
to exercise the utmost caution in the transport of
passengers and crew of 61 seafarers from the Hondius. In
In particular, the union has demanded that all passengers and
the ship's crew are transported on medical flights
dedicated systems, equipped with protocols for infectious diseases and staff
qualified doctor, regardless of the presence or
Fewer symptoms in passengers and crew.