GNV has added a former Moby ferry to its fleet

The shipping company GNV of the MSC group has introduced into the
fleet the GNV Phoenix
, a ship built in 2002 and
previously belonging to the fleet of the Moby group which has
of 319 cabins and can accommodate up to 2,700 passengers,
It also offers 915 linear meters of load capacity
rolling stock. The ferry is 214 meters long, 26 meters wide and has
a gross tonnage of 35,736 tons.
Prior to entry into service, GNV Phoenix will be
subjected to targeted refitting interventions, with the aim of
adapt it to the quality and operational standards of the company, which
will focus in particular on improving efficiency
overall efficiency, the optimisation of space for passengers and
the updating of on-board services.