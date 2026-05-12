MSC Technology Italy launches a plan for 200 new hires

MSC Technology Italy, the group's technology division
Mediterranean Shipping Company, has announced the launch of
a plan for 200 new hires of experienced professionals in the
information technology sector. In detail, the
applications - even spontaneous - for profiles such as developers
(software engineers and architects), testers,
business intelligence and NOC (Network Operations Center) engineers,
who will become part of the different teams and divisions
active at the Turin office. The recruiting campaign, extended
on a national scale, is part of the broader project of
strengthening of the Turin office, launched in 2020, which will lead to
The total number of employees employed in the hub is over 900
of the Lingotto. After the expansion and renovation works of the
completed last year, the structure now has a
total area of 11,000 square meters.
The goal of the recruiting program is to intercept
the widest possible pool of candidates, also thanks to a package
measures dedicated to geographical mobility for those coming from
from regions other than the place of work. The package,
in fact, it provides incentives, including the contribution to the costs of
move, support in finding accommodation and a path of
professional development with clear career advancement and
structured. All measures are linked to a minimum commitment of
stay of 39 months.
MSC Technology currently employs over 3,000 people worldwide
employees and has four offices in Warren (USA),
Chennai (India), Riga (Latvia) as well as Turin.
Meanwhile, on the cruise front, the MSC group has announced
its debut in the Alaskan market with yesterday's departure
from Seattle on the MSC Poesia ship bound for the region, where
will operate cruises until September. In particular, the ship
will depart every week from its home port of Seattle offering
seven-night itineraries with stops at Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and
Juneau in Alaska, as well as Victoria (Canada). MSC Poetry
will return to Alaska for the summer season of next year
year, in April 2027.