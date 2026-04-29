Last year, the production value of the Hupac group grew by +3.1%

In 2025, the year in which intermodal traffic handled
by the Swiss company grew by +4.3%
(
of the 12th
March
2026), revenues generated by the
Hupac recorded an increase of +3.1% year-on-year
rising to 645.8 million Swiss francs. More pronounced
the increase in production costs, which amounted to 548.0
CHF million (+3.6%). The value of EBITDA is
of €44.7 million (-25.4%) and that of the profit for the year of
group of CHF 3.5 million (-62.4%).
Announcing today the financial results achieved in 2025,
Hupac announced that the growth in turnover was
lower than that of the volumes transported due to the impact
negative exchange rate.
Commenting on the outcomes of the modal shift policy
in Switzerland, the company noted that after three decades of success
in the transfer of goods from road to combined transport,
The trend reversed four years ago and from 2022 the
transalpine combined traffic volumes decreased by -11%,
while in the same period road transport has
increased by +4%. Hupac noted that, with the cessation of the
"Rolling Highway" at the end of 2025
(
of 9
December 2025), this trend is likely to be
to continue. Hupac identifies the root cause of this
negative trend in the renewal of the railway infrastructure:
Also in 2025 - the company highlighted - the issue of construction sites has
has played a central role in European rail freight transport and
Further important work on the
North-South corridor. Hupac stressed that, without countermeasures,
there is a risk of further setbacks in a
key to Swiss transport policy.
Referring to the policy response to this scenario, Hupac
expressed appreciation for the decision of last March of
Swiss Parliament to extend the contributions for the
transalpine combined traffic, highlighting that this
ensures planning security and contributes significantly to
significant to enable all parties in the intermodal chain to
to make the necessary investments to bring back transport
combined on a successful path.
However, it is only from 2029, with the completion of the
major works on the Rhine-Alpine corridor, Hupac plans new
growth opportunities. The Swiss company has
reminded that it is preparing for this recovery with the recent
investments in new high-speed terminal infrastructures
capacity in Piacenza, a terminal that has entered into
function in 2025, and in Milano Smistamento, whose opening is
scheduled for 2027, with the aim of increasing high-level
frequency that are considered the central element for a strategy of
long-term growth. In addition, Hupac recalled that it is
expanding its network also westwards and, to this end,
at the beginning of 2026 it put the Barcelona Terminal into operation
Combiconnect to connect the Iberian Peninsula to the intermodal network
European Union. Hupac, in fact, believes that the transport market from and
Spain, which is still dominated by road transport, has
a significant potential for combined traffic.