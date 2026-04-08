CK Hutchison commences arbitration proceedings against Maersk for Panama ports, but not against TiL/MSC

Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHH) Group has involved
the Danish shipping group Maersk in the legal dispute that
opposed to the Republic of Panama and which has been launched
after the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama had declared
the unconstitutionality of the law that had made the
concession agreement by which the Panama Ports Company,
controlled by the CKHH, it managed the Panamanian ports of Cristóbal
and Balboa and after the government of the Central American nation had
conferred the transitional management of the port of Balboa to the company
terminal operator APM Terminals of the Maersk group and the port of
Cristóbal to Terminal terminal operator
Investment Limited (TiL) of the Swiss shipping group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
(
of 30
January
and 24
February
2026).
The Chinese group, in fact, has announced that Panama Ports
Company (PCC) has commenced arbitration proceedings in London against
Maersk A/S, an action that - CKHH specified - was
undertaken because Maersk would have violated the contract for a long time
term held by the Panama Ports Company and
would be aligned with the Republic of Panama in its campaign
against PPC and the plan to replace it through an acquisition
which has led to the establishment of new port operators.
"It is
It is now known - denounced PPC in a statement - that, on 23
February 2026, Panama ousted PPC from port operations
through extreme enforcement measures, has taken control of the
port terminals and has entered into a concession contract
default for Balboa terminal with a new operator
affiliated with Maersk, which used the operational and
PPC information".
Individually, so far in the legal dispute, the group of
Hong Kong did not involve TiL or the parent company MSC,
lack of involvement that would not seem to be explicable if not with the
fact that TiL is part of the consortium with the
US investments BlackRock which had signed an agreement
to acquire 90% of the capital of Panama Ports Company
(
of 4
March 2025). The negotiations between CKHH and the consortium, which
mainly concern the much more
substantial amounts that would be acquired by buying 80% of the capital
of Hutchison Port Holdings (Hutchison Ports) of the Hong Kong Group
Kong, would in fact still be ongoing.