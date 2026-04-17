The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier Grande Tokyo

In Shanghai it was christened and delivered to the group
Grimaldi the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier Grande Tokyo
ship
which is the company's tenth ammonia-ready unit
i.e. prepared for the future use of ammonia
as an alternative fuel, and the last of the seven units
twin yachts commissioned to the SWS shipyard (Shanghai Waigaoqiao
Shipbuilding Co.) and CSTC (China Shipbuilding Trading Co.), both
part of China State Shipbuilding Co. (CSSC).
The Greater Tokyo, of about 77,500 tons
has been designed for the transport of vehicles - cars,
SUVs, vans, both electric and fuel-powered
- as well as other types of rolling stock. The ship offers
a load capacity of 9,241 CEU and has four
bridges also used for the transport of large rolling goods
dimensions, including heavy loads of up to 250 tonnes and with
a maximum height of 6.5 meters.
The maiden voyage of Greater Tokyo will take
the start in the next few days from the port of Ningbo with destination
Brazil and with about 6,800 cars on board destined for the ports of
Paranaguá and Rio de Janeiro.