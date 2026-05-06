Port of Olbia, work has begun to restore the seabed in the access channel to the White Island

Yesterday in the port of Olbia the restoration works of the
seabed in the access channel to the White Isle that have the objective of
to safely enter cruise ships of large
dimensions that are expected to land at the airport this year
Sardinian port area. Underlining that "this intervention is
essential to give greater competitiveness to the port of
Olbia in the cruise market, but also to ensure excellent
performance in anticipation of the upcoming tourist season",
the president of the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Sardinia, Domenico Bagalà, explained that it is
"An operation that, considering the morphology of the gulf, will be
repeated annually and, thanks to the use of technologies
state-of-the-art units such as the Hebo Lift
II
(the ship used for the work currently in progress, ed
.),
We will be able to guarantee safety standards, sustainability
and operations of absolute excellence, achieving
maximum results thanks to the extremely short time for the
movements of the vehicle from the processing area on occasion
the entry and exit of ships from the port'.