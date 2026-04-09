Cargo traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado was stable in February

In February 2026, the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado Ligure remained stable having amounted, as follows,
as in the same month last year, to 4.82 million
tons. In the field of miscellaneous goods, traffic
grew by +0.6% to 2.13
million tonnes, a volume that was achieved with a
container handling of 233,091 TEUs (+6.6%). In addition,
947 thousand tons of rolling stock were handled (+7.9%) and
78 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (-22.5%). In the
liquid bulk cargo 1.36 million tons of
mineral oils (+0.6%), 46 thousand tons of chemicals (+22.6%)
and 34 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (+11.9%). Declining
dry bulk cargo, with 123 thousand tons handled in the segment
(-13.8%) and 57 thousand tons in the industrial sector
(-49,4%). The supply of bunkers and on-board supplies was
equal to 50 thousand tons (+0.8%).
Last February, the port of Genoa alone handled a
total of 3.65 million tonnes (+1.8%), of which 2.52 million tonnes
tons in the port basin of Genoa (-2.5%) and 1.13 million tons
tons in that of Pra' (+12.9%). In the port of Savona-Vado on
traffic was a total of 1.16 million
tons (-5.0%), including 345 thousand tons handled in Savona
(+3.8%), 227 thousand tons in the Vado basin (-25.6%) and 583 thousand tons
tons in the roadstead of Vado (+0.7%).
In February 2026 passenger traffic in the two Ligurian ports
remained stable in the ferry sector, which
recorded a traffic of 40 thousand people (+0.6%), while
growth of +34.5% in that of cruises which totaled
104 thousand passengers.
In the first two months of this year, the two ports of call
handled a total of 9.69 million tons of goods, with a
decrease of -2.5% on the corresponding period of 2025.