U.S. government initiative to introduce nuclear energy into large-scale shipping

The U.S. government administration has started
an initiative to collect proposals for the development of small
modular nuclear reactors for maritime transport
commercial. The Secretary of Transportation, Sean P. Duffy, and the
Maritime Administration (MARAD) invited designers and
operators to send proposals for the
development of a mini-reactor model, with the aim of
revitalize U.S. shipbuilding, reduce costs
and ensure energy supremacy. Among the requests, there is
to identify an efficient system architecture, with
Simplified solutions to introduce nuclear energy into entire
fleets and logistics networks, to integrate production of this type
of reactors in US shipyards in view of the
creation of teams of skilled workers and new standards of
certification.
If the demand for solutions is focused on reactors
small modular systems for nuclear propulsion
maritime policy, however, the Department and MARAD also urge
sending proposals for alternative configurations that meet the
security, scalability, and
trade integration.
The American initiative is also explicitly aimed at
to fill a position of strategic disadvantage compared to the
global competitors who - highlighted the two administrations
- are promoting the integration of propulsion
in the maritime sector, including shipyards, ports,
insurance schemes and logistics networks.
"Under the leadership of President Trump," said Duffy
by presenting the initiative - the United States is regaining the
their rightful place as a global maritime power. To ensure
future for the American shipbuilding industry, we owe
innovate. Collaborating with industry experts and thinkers outside
from the schematics to develop a solid small reactor model
we will provide a state-of-the-art energy source that will reduce
costs and will strengthen national security, all at the same time
Trump's speed."