Sick people on board the Hondius cruise ship will be evacuated by air ambulances

The expedition cruise ship Hondius
, on which
An epidemic of hantavirus has spread, causing the
Death of three passengers
(
of 4
May
2026), is still standing in front of the port of Praia,
on the island of Cape Verde, not having the local authorities
granted permission to dock. The Dutch company Oceanwide
Expeditions has announced that two crew members of
British and Dutch nationalities continue to have
acute respiratory symptoms, one mild and the other severe, and
need urgent medical attention.
For its part, the Ministry of Health of Cape Verde has
stated that, instead, the Dutch ship communicated
that three people, all passengers, have mild symptoms of
virus, without respiratory manifestations, and that all assistance
necessary is provided on board the cruise ship. Angela
Gomes, national health director, specified that, not
Since the clinical status of the patients on board is known, the following were taken
several scenarios, including a possible response
but, on the basis of the medical assessment carried out, the
the need to transfer the
patients in hospital since their clinical conditions do not
justify. Regarding whether or not the ship remains at Cape
Verde, the medical director specified that it is a
a situation that involves not only the health sector, but also
authorities, and stressed that the measures so far
adopted were based on the recommendations of the Regulation
international health service, ensuring that the ship is prohibited
docking and ensuring the provision of medical care on board without
that landings are necessary. Finally, Gomes explained that, given that
patients' countries of origin have asked for the possibility of
evacuation of the Police Department, the health authorities of
Cape Verde expressed their full willingness to cooperate and
await a response from the authorities of the Kingdom
and the Netherlands for the dispatch, as soon as possible, of an air ambulance
for the evacuation of patients on board the ship.
Oceanwide Expeditions has confirmed that the authorities
Dutch are preparing the evacuation of two people
symptomatic and of the person closely related to the passenger
died on 2 May with the use of two aircraft. Confirming then
whereas local health authorities visited the ship and
assessed the situation, the cruise company specified
whereas there are currently 149 people on board the Hondius
of 23 nationalities. Oceanwide Expeditions is also taking
considering the possibility that the ship will continue its
sailing to Las Palmas or Tenerife, where they may be
further checks and medical examinations were carried out.
The first death on board the Hondius occurred
on April 11. The body was disembarked in Sant'Elena
accompanied by his wife who felt ill during the
return home and died on April 27. The
on the same day another passenger of British nationality
became seriously ill and was evacuated to
South Africa, where he is currently hospitalized in intensive care
in Johannesburg and is in critical but stable condition. The 2
May, another passenger on board died.