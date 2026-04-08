IMO working to allow the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has communicated its intention to respect a cease-end on
two weeks in view of negotiations with the United States that the
US President Donald Trump has accepted. In an announcement on the
social X Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas
Araghchi, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the prime minister
of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, and the head of the Pakistani army Asim
Munir "for their tireless efforts to put an end to the
war in the region". Pakistan has in fact
offered, if not as a mediator, as an intermediary between Washington and
Tehran after the escalation of the conflict triggered by the attacks
of the United States and Israel against Iran that began on February 28. "In
in response to the fraternal request of Prime Minister Sharif in his
tweets, and considering the U.S. request to start
negotiations based on their 15-point proposal, and
the announcement by the President of the United States about the acceptance of the
Overview of the Iranian 10-point proposal as a basis for the
- posted the Iranian minister - I declare on behalf of the
Iran's Supreme National Security Council: if the
attacks against Iran ceased, our powerful Armed Forces
defensive operations would cease. For a period of two
weeks, the safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz
will be possible thanks to coordination with the Armed Forces
and taking due account of technical limitations".
Taking up this statement on his social network Truth, Trump
defined today as "a great day for peace
world!" In his typical phraseology that he trashed
centuries of diplomatic repertoire, the American president has
exulted: "Iran wants it, it has had enough! They have
enough all the others! The United States of America
will help manage the increased traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
There will be a lot of positive action! You will earn a lot of money.
Iran will be able to begin the reconstruction process. We will do
supply of all kinds of supplies and we will remain there to
wait to make sure everything goes well. I am confident that
everything will be fine. Just as we are experiencing it in the States
United, this could be the golden age of the Middle
East!! ».
The announcement of the ceasefire was greeted with
by the Secretary General of the International Maritime
Organization, which called for a safe evacuation of the
ships and crews still stranded in the Strait region
of Hormuz: "for the health and well-being of seafarers and
of the global maritime industry," said Arsenio Dominguez
I welcome the ceasefire announced in the Middle East.
I am already working with stakeholders to implement a
adequate mechanism to ensure the safe transit of ships
through the Strait of Hormuz. The priority now is
ensure an evacuation that safeguards the safety of the
navigation".