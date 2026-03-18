In 2025, Touax Container Services increased its container sales by +36%

The division of container rental and sale
intermodal systems of the French group Touax, which as of last December 31
operated a fleet of 305,135 TEUs, of which the
35% ownership, with a decrease of -9% on the end of 2024, has
the 2025 financial year closed with revenues of €72.0 million
of euros, with a decrease of -5% on the previous year.
In addition, Touax Container Services recorded an operating margin
gross of €14.5 million (-9%).
Last year, Touax Container Services sold containers
equal to 55,814 TEUs, of which 29% new and 71% used, with a
increase of +36% on sales made in 2024.