Stolt-Nielsen sells 50% of Avenir LNG to NYK Line

Norway's Stolt-Nielsen has signed an agreement with the
Japanese Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) to give her the
50% of the capital of Avenir LNG, a company active in the
liquefied natural gas bunkering that has been set up
in 2017 and was acquired by Stolt-Nielsen at the beginning of the
last year, taking it over from the previous shareholders Golar LNG and
Aequitas Limited.
Avenir LNG currently has a fleet of five vessels for the
LNG bunkering to which two more will be added by the end of
next year.