Fit Cisl Savona, alarm for the possible repercussions on jobs of the drop in traffic at Vado Gateway

Fit Cisl Savona has expressed concern about the impact that the
Reduced traffic at Vado Gateway could have on workers
of the container terminal of the port of Vado Ligure. "We are
worried - explained Danilo Causa, head of the presidium
Fit Cisl Savona - why Vado Gateway has
announced to the trade unions that he has lost the service
West Africa which guaranteed at least 4,500 containers per week: in
summary of almost 50% of the total traffic in the
terminal. It is a situation that could generate repercussions
also negative on personnel, starting with temporary workers
determined at the end of the contract: we immediately made
request for an urgent meeting to understand what could be the
future dynamics".
"Someone," Causa continued, "made different choices,
but we cannot afford to lose any jobs,
as our priority for that terminal and for the whole of the
Savona area, regardless of the contractual form. We,
As we have already highlighted in recent months, we are
obviously in favor of full-time, permanent and
stable, but for intellectual honesty, in compliance with the
law and the CCNL signed by all three trade unions,
We remind you that there are various contractual forms provided for and
such as fixed-term, part-time,
call and temporary work. Our goal is
always to get the most out of the workers, but not
we can reject the alternative of fixed-term work or
part-time which can be improved but certainly preferable to not
have no employment relationship".
"Definitely," specified the representative of Fit Cisl
Savona - we like less "temporary" work
especially in the port, where many young people every day, even more
once a day, they go to "beg" for a shift
of work. We believe that this in 2026 should no longer be
be acceptable in the world of work. Unfortunately, some still
he talks about law 84/94 on ports only when it is convenient, forgetting
that the latter speaks of on-call work for Article 17 without taking into account
account that these workers receive the IMA when they are not working,
an indemnity that partially covers them for the lack of
job placement. Some articles 16 are also on call in
but are fixed-term or permanent workers with the
guarantee of always working at least the contractual hours. But of the
who also last 5/6 years in office - denounced
Cause - no one cares about them, not even those who are
professes against part-time and fixed-term work in the same places
of work. We remain consistent and move forward for our
We strongly ask that we finally be able to discuss the
"pact on work" for the port of Savona".
Causa concluded by hoping "that Vado Gateway Terminal will give us
convene as soon as possible to try to find solutions
alternatives to the non-extension or transformation of contracts into
with a consequent dramatic impact on workers in
contract term. We close by hoping - he added - that the
Day of the Strike proclaimed by the other organizations
trade unions, in compliance with Law 146/90, the
possibility of being able to manifest and likewise
must respect those who think differently and decide not to join the
strike, avoiding unacceptable or worse violent situations,
avoiding the unfortunate events that occurred on the occasion of the last
strike. We are sure that the organizers will want to guarantee the
the democratic choice of the workers, guaranteeing first and foremost
freedom of choice and the protection of the person, avoiding
unpleasant tensions between workers".