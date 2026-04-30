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30 April 2026 - Year XXX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
23:50 GMT+2
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Original news
PORTS
Appointment of the extraordinary commissioners of the Port Authorities of the Central Adriatic and Eastern Sicily
Salvini asks the governors of Marche and Abruzzo for an agreement on the Northern League member Carloni
Roma
April 30, 2026
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced the appointment of the outgoing presidents of the System Authority Port Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea and the Port Authority of Port System of the Eastern Sicilian Sea, respectively Vincenzo Garofalo and Francesco Di Sarcina, as extraordinary commissioners of the two entities for a period of 60 days, in order to ensure the full operation and administrative continuity of the AdSP.

The ministry also announced that it had started the process to the appointment of the new president of the System Authority Port of the Central Adriatic Sea asking for the agreement to the governors of Marche and Abruzzo on the name of Mirco Carloni. Graduate in law, Carloni is a member of parliament and a member of the Lega. Among the institutional positions, he was vice president of the Marche Region and deputy mayor of the Municipality of Fano.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean reports record first-quarter financial results and a new all-time passenger record
Miami
Mediterranean cruise bookings slow down
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2026, Ocean Network Express revenues decreased by -6%.
Singapore
During the period, the company's ships transported 3.2 million containers (+4%)
COMPANIES
PSA International acquires 30% stake in Chinese terminal operator Xiamen Container Terminal Group
Singapore/Xiamen/Shenzhen
Transaction valued at approximately $387 million
In the first three months of 2026, COSCO Group's revenues decreased by -10.6%.
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2026, COSCO Group's revenues decreased by -10.6%.
Hong Kong
During the period, the container fleet transported more than 6.9 million TEUs (+6.7%)
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2025, Eurokai's port terminals handled 3.6 million containers (+10.5%)
Hamburg
Growth of +18.5% in Germany. A decline of -3.7% in Italy.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Stop us, rail freight is in a critical condition and requires support policies.
Rome
Map: adequate structural interventions are lacking
SHIPPING
OOIL invests $2.22 billion in the construction of 12 13,600 TEU containerships
Hong Kong
They will be built by the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Last year, the Hupac Group's production value grew by +3.1%
Zurich
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri establishes joint venture with Albanian KAYO
Trieste
The company will be responsible for the construction and maintenance of naval units for the Albanian Navy
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean converts options with Meyer Turku for two cruise ships into orders
Miami/Turku
The fifth and sixth "Icon" class units will be delivered in the summer of 2029 and the summer of 2030
PORTS
In the first quarter, freight traffic in the port of Venice grew by +1.7%
Venice
General cargo and solid bulk cargo are increasing. Chioggia recorded a 2.7% decline.
SAFETY & SECURITY
National Bilateral Ports Organization Seminar on Workplace Safety
Rome
Gallozzi (Assologistica): in addition to compliance with the rules, full awareness of behaviors is also necessary
LOGISTICS
UPS's sixth quarterly decline in shipping volume
Atlanta
In the January-March period, the US group's revenues fell by -1.6%
PORTS
The 2025 financial statements of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority have been approved.
Genoa
PORTS
Commander Pierpaolo Danieli has been appointed Secretary General of the Northern Tyrrhenian Port Authority.
Livorno
He is the Chief of Staff of the Chief of Staff at MIT.
INDUSTRY
Wärstilä saw a sharp increase in new orders for equipment in the first quarter
Helsinki
Net sales remained stable. Operating profit increased by 20%.
LEGISLATION
The reform of the port system has received the stamp of approval from the State General Accounting Office
Rome
The measure will now be examined by parliament.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Third Pass: Excavation of the Novi Ligure interconnection tunnels completed
Novi Ligure
They connect the new high-capacity line to the historic Genoa-Turin line
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Receives First Overseas Order to Build an Icebreaker
Ulsan
Order worth $348.9 million from Sweden
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel's quarterly revenue decline mitigated by cost reductions
Schindellegi
Air shipment volumes remain stable, while sea shipments have decreased.
PORTS
Chinese seaports reach new record volume in first quarter
Beijing
In the first three months of this year, containers grew by +8.3%
PORTS
In the port of Antwerp-Bruges only rolling stock is growing
Antwerp
In the first three months of 2026, overall freight traffic decreased by -3.2%
ACCIDENTS
The Hormuz crisis escalates with further incidents and the seizure of ships
Tehran/Southampton
Two MSC container ships blocked
PORTS
Quarterly traffic slightly down at the port of Rotterdam, with loading volumes almost making up for the reduction in landings
Rotterdam
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix to acquire 30% of CFI - Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana
Rome
Agreement with F2i and its subsidiary FHP Group
ACCIDENTS
Attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz area attributed to Iranian forces
Portsmouth/Washington
Trump claims to be behind the blockade of naval traffic in the region
LOGISTICS
Grimaldi (ALIS): Increase resources for Sea Modal Shift and Ferrobonus incentives.
Rome
To enable businesses to face the crisis - he stated - it is necessary to raise it to 150 million euros per year.
PORTS
Quarterly traffic growth at the port of Barcelona. Declining in Algeciras.
Algeciras/Barcelona
In the container segment, there has been a marked increase in empty boxes
A COSCO-PTP joint venture is the sole bidder for the construction and operation of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Tarragona.
PORTS
A COSCO-PTP joint venture is the sole bidder for the construction and operation of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Tarragona.
Tarragona
The tender is expected to conclude at the end of June
SHIPPING
International shipping associations reiterate that the IMO must remain the regulator of the sector's decarbonisation
London/Washington
The MEPC will meet from 27 April to 1 May in London
TRUCKING
Unatras confirms the national road haulage ban from May 25th to 29th.
Rome
Condolences for the truck driver's death. A complaint has been filed against Trasportounito.
PORTS
A new plastic recycling plant will be built in Porto Marghera.
Venice
A total investment of approximately 34 million euros is expected
NEWS
A US destroyer struck and stopped an Iranian container ship in the Arabian Sea.
Tampa
The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked
INSURANCE
Sovereign guarantee established to safeguard insurance continuity of Indian fleet vessels
New Delhi
The fund will have an endowment of approximately 1.4 billion dollars
SHIPPING
Iran announces temporary reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Tehran/Washington
Transit would be prohibited to military units and ships and cargoes associated with hostile nations.
TRUCKING
Unatras decides to suspend all road haulage services nationwide.
Rome
Trasportounito announces a five-day blockade from April 20th to 24th.
PORTS
Cognolato (Assiterminal): Port governance reform must be truly participatory.
Genoa
PORTS
In 2025, freight traffic in the port of Augusta remained stable, while in Catania it decreased
Augusta
22.9 million and 6.3 million tons moved respectively
SHIPYARDS
The Norwegian Aura cruise ship was launched at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard.
Miami/Trieste
It will be delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line in a year
CRUISES
Princess Cruises orders three new cruise ships from Fincantieri for delivery in late 2035, 2038 and 2039.
Fort Lauderdale
Orders worth over two billion euros
COMPANIES
ZIM CEO steps down in anticipation of merger with Hapag-Lloyd
Haifa
Glickman has been at the helm of the Israeli company since July 2017
LEGISLATION
The Convention on Liability and Compensation for Damage in Connection with the Carriage of Hazardous and Noxious Substances by Sea is approaching its entry into force.
London
The treaty has been ratified by 12 states
NEWS
US Central Command announces successful blockade of maritime traffic with Iranian ports
Tampa
Six ships have reportedly agreed to reverse course
PORTS
AD Ports signs agreement to participate in the development of the Romanian port of Constanta
Abu Dhabi/Constance
Last year, freight traffic in the port fell by -12.8%
TRADE
The conflict in Iran is causing the largest oil market disruption in history.
Paris
The International Energy Agency predicts a reduction in oil demand of 80,000 barrels a day this year due to the conflict.
NEWS
A US-sanctioned tanker has passed through the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington
The "Rich Starry," coming from Al Hamriyah in the United Arab Emirates, is headed to China
PORTS
The Port of Singapore recorded a new record in cargo handling in the first quarter of the year.
Singapore
Ownership of the MSC group has passed from founder Gianluigi Aponte to his children Diego and Alexa
Geneva
The company, with a fleet of a thousand ships, operates in all sectors of transport and logistics
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Russian ports grew by +0.6%
St. Petersburg
Dry goods amounted to 102.5 million tonnes (+3.5%) and liquid bulk to 107.6 million tonnes (-2.0%)
NEWS
US announces blockade of Iranian ports as Red Sea crisis reignites
Portsmouth/Tampa/Washington
A vessel attempted to board a vessel 54 nautical miles southwest of Hodeyda
NEWS
After negotiations in Pakistan failed, the Strait of Hormuz is increasingly at the center of the conflict.
Tampa/Washington
U.S. Navy ships search for mines in the area. Trump has urged Tehran to reopen the waterway.
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Turkish ports decreased by -0.7%.
Ankara
Cargoes to and from Italy increased by +0.6%
SHIPPING
Shipping is stuck in Hormuz waiting for something to happen
London
Intercargo says the situation is changing hour by hour, while the paralysis seems total
LOGISTICS
Prologis and La Caisse form joint venture to invest in logistics development in Europe
Montreal/San Francisco
Initial portfolio valued at approximately one billion euros
PORTS
Freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado remained stable in February.
Genoa
Cruise passengers grow by +34.5%
Marked decline in acts of piracy against ships
PIRACY
Marked decline in acts of piracy against ships
London
Only 16 in the first three months of 2026, the lowest number since 1991 for this time of year
NEWS
IMO working to enable safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz
Tehran/Washington/London
Dominguez: Two-week ceasefire is a good thing
PORTS
CK Hutchison initiates arbitration against Maersk over Panama ports, but not against TiL/MSC
Panama
INSTITUTIONS
China and Russia veto Bahrain's resolution on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz
New York
Pakistan and Colombia abstained.
ACCIDENTS
A container ship was hit by a shell near the Iranian island of Kish.
Southampton
Since February 28, 28 incidents have been reported in the region
TRANSPORTATION
ETF calls on the EU Commission to adopt structural measures to strengthen the resilience of the European transport sector
Brussels
Sharp increase in tanker transits through the Suez Canal in February
SHIPPING
Sharp increase in tanker transits through the Suez Canal in February
Cairo
Overall, naval traffic in the month grew by +23.5%
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri is also focusing on alliances to develop its activities in the US
Washington
Collaboration agreement with American shipyards Fraser Shipyards and Donjon Marine
In 2025, the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group recorded record revenues
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2025, the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group recorded record revenues
Rome
The freight transport business unit also saw growth despite a reduction in volumes handled
NEWS
Iran assures Manila of safe transit of Philippine ships and seafarers through Hormuz
Manila
The Philippines imports most of its energy needs from the Middle East
LOGISTICS
Medlog (MSC Group) invests in Melbourne's old fruit and vegetable market area
Melbourne
29-hectare container storage site near Australian port
JOBS
Vado Gateway staff strike confirmed for tomorrow
Genoa
Ferrari: Clarifying that part-time and fixed-term contracts are part of the National Collective Bargaining Agreement for Ports was not enough.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
A project to improve the efficiency of rail services gets underway today in the Port of Rotterdam.
Rotterdam
Agreement promoted by the Port Authority and signed by six railway operators
SHIPPING
Three European tenders are underway for the awarding of public maritime transport services to Sardinia.
Rome
They are related to the routes Genoa-Porto Torres, Naples-Cagliari-Palermo and Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari
SEAFARERS
ICS and ITF meet with Gulf States to address the impact of the Hormuz crisis on seafarers
London/Genoa
PORTS
Natale Ditel is the new secretary general of the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority.
Trieste
He will take office on April 13th.
ACCIDENTS
Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz region have resumed
Southampton
A fire broke out on an oil tanker hit by a shell. Two bombs fell into the sea near a container ship.
CRUISES
In 2025, the direct economic impact of cruises in the ports of Genoa and Savona was 346 million.
Genoa
Passenger spending was 157 million and airline spending was 189 million.
CUSTOMS
Agreement reached on new EU customs regime, including new taxes for e-commerce
Brussels
Mandatory use of the European Customs Data Hub from 1 March 2034
CRUISES
Carnival Cruise Line Reports Record Revenues for the December-February Quarter
Miami
During the period, ships hosted approximately 3.1 million passengers (-3.1%)
SHIPPING
New ART provision on regulatory measures for the awarding of maritime cabotage services
Rome
New elements in the service award procedures
PORTS
Appointment of the extraordinary commissioners of the Central Adriatic and Eastern Sicily Port Authority
Rome
Salvini asks the governors of Marche and Abruzzo to reach an agreement on Lega Nord's Carloni.
LEGISLATION
Confitarma welcomes the approval of the bill to enhance marine resources.
Rome
Zanetti: a further step in the direction long indicated by the Confederation
PORTS
The 2025 financial statements of the Northern Tyrrhenian and Eastern Adriatic Port Authorities have been approved.
Livorno/Trieste
They were examined today by the Management Committees
PORTS
Record quarterly freight traffic in Albanian ports
Tirana
In the first quarter of this year, almost 2.3 million tons were handled (+38.8%)
LOGISTICS
DSV records a decline in net profit of -41.7% in the first quarter
Hedehusene
Downturn due to extraordinary expenses for the merger with Schenker
PORTS
Filt, Fit and Uilt urge the Western Liguria Port Authority to focus on worker and safety issues
Genoa
PORTS
The 2025 budget of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea Port Authority has been approved.
Gioia Tauro
Administrative surplus of 128.9 million euros
PORTS
Rixi: Additional resources for the completion of Genoa's new breakwater.
Rome
They will be used for the consolidation of the seabed and for design adjustments
PORTS
Chinese terminal operators COSCO Shipping Ports and CMPort report increased quarterly revenues.
Hong Kong
Increases determined by the greater volume of containers handled by port terminals
COMPANIES
Dirk Jan Storm has been appointed president of PSA Italy
Genoa
He takes over from Marco Conforti, who has reached the end of his three-year term.
INDUSTRY
In the first three months of 2026, CIMC's container sales decreased by -10.5%
Hong Kong
Dry box sales dropped 13.3%. Reefer sales increased 30.2%.
EDUCATION
The Western Sicily Port Authority opens access to funds for the PNRR training program to entities with private contracts.
Palermo
LOGISTICS
Rhenus has acquired the entire capital of LBH Global Agencies
Holzwickede
51% stake acquired from the Lagendijk family
ENVIRONMENT
The Genoa Port Authority's 2025 report on ship emissions has been published.
Genoa
228 inspections carried out to verify nitrogen oxide emission levels
ASSOCIATIONS
Assoporti's second traveling assembly in Bari
Bari
The first meeting held in Venice follows
PORTS
APM Terminals and Hateco to Build Container Terminal in Da Nang Port
The Hague
It will have a capacity of 5.7 million TEUs. An investment of over $1.7 billion.
INDUSTRY
Cavotec records record orders in the maritime-port segment
Stockholm
Strong demand for shore power system installations
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix-ANITA launches its new Bologna-Marcianise freight rail service.
Rome
Perform four weekly rotations
SHIPPING
Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines saw quarterly revenue decline
Taipei/Keelung
In March, the decreases were -17.8%, -5.9% and -10.7% respectively.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gianpaolo Serpagli is the new president of the Unione Interporti Riuniti.
Rome
He is president of Cepim Spa - Parma Interport
ENVIRONMENT
From GreenMedPorts a pragmatic approach to the development of green maritime corridors in the Mediterranean
Livorno
PORTS
The concession term for APM Terminals' terminal in Valencia has been extended by eight years.
Valencia
It will expire in 2049 upon reaching 50 years
PORTS
In the first quarter, freight traffic in Spanish ports decreased by -1.3%
Valencia/Madrid
Cruise passengers grow by +15.7%
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the PCTC Grande Inghilterra
Naples
The vessel has a maximum capacity of 9,000 TEUs
SHIPPING
In 2025, Blu Navy ferries carried over one million passengers
Portoferraio
INDUSTRY
ABB Group revenues grew by 18% in the first quarter of 2026
Zurich
Strong increase (+32%) in the value of new orders
COMPANIES
Contship Italia has joined the Smart Freight Centre
Melzo
The international organization is committed to the decarbonization of freight transport
PORTS
Container traffic at CMPort terminals grew by 4.4% in the first quarter
Hong Kong
Record for this time of year
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
CargoBeamer has extended its Liège-Domodossola intermodal service to the Parma Interporto.
Leipzig
Six round trips per week were made
COMPETITION
The antitrust authority has approved Medlog's acquisition of MVN.
Rome
The deadline for concluding the proceedings regarding the Messina-Terminal San Giorgio merger has been extended to May 27.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard to build aluminum naval drones
National Harbor
The autonomous naval vessels, weighing 250 tons, will be 52 meters long and have a maximum speed of 30 knots.
TRUCKING
Truck driver hit and killed at a road haulage strike picket line
Rome
Trasportounito suspends the national shutdown of the sector
PORTS
CK Hutchison reports record annual revenues in the port segment
Hong Kong
Turnover generated by European terminals grew by +13%
MEETINGS
The public meeting of the Genoa freight forwarders' association will be held on April 27th.
Genoa
Meeting at the Stock Exchange Palace
SHIPPING
The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier vessel Grande Tokyo.
Naples
It has a cargo capacity of 9,241 ceu
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
NEWS
Falteri (Federlogistica): The crisis in the Persian Gulf does not justify such rapid and widespread increases in energy prices.
Genoa
SHIPPING
GNV has introduced a former Moby ferry into its fleet
Genoa
The ship will undergo refitting operations
NEWS
Over 65 kilos of cocaine were seized in the port of La Spezia.
La Spezia
They were hidden at the bottom of a wooden chest of drawers
MARITIME SERVICES
Bunkering in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -25% in the first quarter
Rotterdam/Paris
PORTS
Container traffic at COSCO Shipping Ports terminals grew by 9.0% in the first three months of 2026.
Hong Kong
In the Mediterranean, there has been an exceptional increase in activity at the Egyptian SCCT terminal in Port Said.
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach decreased by 5.7% in the first three months of 2026.
Long Beach
In March the decline was -5.2%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Brussels authorizes SFPIM's acquisition of Belgian company Lineas
Brussels
No competition issues identified
OFFSHORE
Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia
Milan
The value of the orders amounts to approximately 400 million dollars
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix tests the first smart train on the Milan-Catania line
Rome
The fleet upgrade has reached 700 digitized railcars
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri Marine Group has been awarded a first contract under the US Navy's LSM program.
Trieste
$30 million order
PORTS
Another sharp reduction in quarterly freight traffic at the port of Taranto
Taranto
Solid bulk and conventional cargo halved
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -6.1% in the first quarter of 2026.
Hong Kong
In March the decrease was -5.5%
PORTS
Comparison between Italian ports and Florida ports
Miami
The Italian port system presents itself at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 in Miami
COMPANIES
The Boards of Directors of Interporto Padova and Padova Hall have approved the merger plan of the companies
Padua
A court-appointed expert will have to establish the final exchange ratio
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles decreased by 4.6% in the first three months of 2026.
Los Angeles
In March alone, 752,519 TEUs were handled (-3.3%)
COMPANIES
CMA CGM to buy Lebanese group Fattal
Marseille
The company is active in the distribution and marketing of international brands in the Middle East and North Africa.
CRUISES
A record cruise traffic of 15.1 million passengers is expected in Italian ports in 2026
Miami
Senesi (Cemar): growth of a new type of high-spending clientele
SHIPYARDS
Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku achieved record turnover in 2025
Turku
Annual net profit of 83.8 million euros (+21.6%)
PORTS
Marseille-Fos Port inaugurates cold ironing for simultaneous connection of three large cruise ships.
Marseille
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding to Manage Cruise Terminal at Port of Acapulco
Acapulco
Construction of a new dock is planned
LOGISTICS
A consortium has been formed in La Spezia to share data and improve supply chain efficiency.
La Spezia
Oats: Logistics efficiency depends on dialogue between all components of the supply chain.
SHIPPING
In the first quarter, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +1.7%
Hong Kong
Revenues from this activity decreased by -7.6%
PORTS
Francesco Di Leverano is the new secretary general of the Southern Adriatic Port Authority.
Bari
His four-year term will begin on May 11
SHIPPING
Discount for large-capacity container ships transiting the Suez Canal suspended
Ismailia
It was in force from 15 May 2025
PORTS
In February, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -8.9%
Ravenna
An increase of +1.3% is expected for the month of March
JOBS
Over 600 illegal workers discovered in the logistics sector
Rome
Coordinated and continuous collaboration contracts that masked actual subordinate employment relationships
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
RINA and Hanwha collaborate on battery-hybrid propulsion systems for ferries
Genoa/Busan
The projects will concern both existing and newly built vessels
SHIPPING
French shipping company TOWT has been placed into administration
Le Havre
The company has two sailing cargo ships
INFRASTRUCTURE
Casciano (Vado Gateway): The final design for the new Bossarino toll booth in Vado Ligure has received approval.
Vado Ligure
The hope - he said - is that the work can be completed as soon as possible.
MEETINGS
A forum on the economy, ports, and investments between Italy and North Africa will be held in La Spezia.
La Spezia
Scheduled for April 9th and 10th at the headquarters of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
SHIPYARDS
Number of ships undergoing repairs in Greece remains stable
Piraeus
Interventions carried out in dry dock are decreasing
ECONOMY
The Italian government has extended the reduction in excise duties on fuel
Rome
The deadline has been extended to May 1st. 60% of the resources come from the ETS.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The Gaia Blu research vessel will serve as Italy's technological platform for autonomous navigation.
Rome
ACCIDENTS
Towing operations of the LNG vessel Arctic Metagaz fail.
Tripoli
The LNG carrier is currently out of control and adrift
ACCIDENTS
Yesterday a bulk carrier ran aground while transiting the Suez Canal
Ismailia
The incident was resolved within four hours
SHIPPING
Confitarma and Assarmatori: The crisis puts maritime connections to the islands at risk.
Rome
SHIPPING
Dominguez (IMO) urges States to coordinate to address the Hormuz maritime crisis
London
Since February 28, 21 attacks against vessels have occurred in the area
PORTS
The La Spezia freight forwarders' association is urging measures to maintain the port's operational efficiency.
La Spezia
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
The public meeting of the Genoa freight forwarders' association will be held on April 27th.
Genoa
Appointment at the Stock Exchange Palace
MEETINGS
A forum on the economy, ports, and investments between Italy and North Africa will be held in La Spezia.
La Spezia
Scheduled for April 9th and 10th at the headquarters of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Shipbuilding's Spring Illusion: Backbone Collapses
(The Chosun Daily)
Russian shipbuilding holding USC designing high ice-class container ship for Rosatom for Northern Sea Route
(Interfax)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
LOGISTICS
Due Torri is equipping itself with a 15,000-square-meter logistics hub at the Bologna Interporto.
Minerbio
In 2025, the Emilian company's turnover grew by +13.9%
PORTS
The 2026 Italian Port Days program will begin soon.
Rome
The theme is "Italy, Gateway to the Mediterranean: Dialogues between Landings and Cities"
PORTS
Port of La Spezia: First test for hydrogen refueling from dockside mobile vehicle to vessel
La Spezia
Bunkering trials at the Baglietto shipyard
COMPANIES
NYK consolidates its operations in the dry bulk maritime transport segment
Tokyo
Group leaders appointed in eight European countries
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -5.2%
La Goulette
In the fourth quarter alone the decline was -8.5%
SAFETY & SECURITY
The Guardia di Finanza will use new drones to monitor the Gioia Tauro port area.
Gioia Tauro
PORTS
The ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado will implement new PCS usage rights management procedures starting tomorrow.
Genoa
The measure does not introduce new charges
NEWS
Nearly 400 kg of pure cocaine seized in the port of Gioia Tauro
Reggio Calabria
Three distinct operations performed within a week
SHIPPING
Confitarma, with the Energy Decree, now is the time to allocate resources to maritime transport.
Rome
PORTS
Baleària will have its own ferry terminal in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
It will become operational in a year. Investment of €25.3 million.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2025, freight volumes transported by DB Cargo decreased by -8.1%
Berlin
Revenues fell by -8.0%
PORTS
ONE has acquired 30% of Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal
Singapore
The company operates Terminals D, C1 & C2 and A3 of Laem Chabang Port
MEETINGS
A Filt Cgil meeting on port work will be held tomorrow in Genoa.
Rome
It will be held at 10 am in the Port Call Room
PORTS
Last month the port of Singapore handled 3.4 million containers (+3.2%)
Singapore/Hong Kong
Container traffic in Hong Kong fell by -8.0%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
ALIS, the use of ETS revenues to encourage intermodality is a good idea.
Rome
Di Caterina: We hope for a significant increase in the financial resources for the Sea Modal Shift and Ferrobonus instruments starting next year.
INDUSTRY
CIMC's container sales fell by -31.9% last year.
Hong Kong
Revenues in the container segment fell by -30.9%
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Pros and cons of hydrogen applications for decarbonization of the maritime and port sector
Genoa
It was discussed at the Propeller Club - Port of Genoa
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in Greek ports decreased by -3.6%.
Piraeus
Passengers increased by +1.2%
LEGISLATION
Confitarma praises legislative initiative for the maritime sector
Rome
Regulatory simplification is a good thing, an essential element for strengthening the competitiveness of national armaments
LEGISLATION
Assarmatori welcomes the Senate's approval of the "Promoting Marine Resources" bill.
Rome
Messina: overcomes a limitation of the Navigation Code that allows only Italian and EU citizens to join Gente di Mare.
PORTS
The port system of Venice and Chioggia generates a production value of approximately 15 billion euros
Venice
Direct employees are 26,898 and, including related industries, they rise to 218,853
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Green light for aid to reopen the Orbassano-Aiton Alpine Railway Highway.
Brussels
The European Commission authorizes subsidizing the service
JOBS
Fit Cisl Savona, alarm raised over the potential impact on jobs of the drop in traffic at Vado Gateway.
Savona
PORTS
The Gioia Tauro Port Authority Management Committee approved the reimbursement of mooring fees.
Gioia Tauro
1.5 million euros allocated
LOGISTICS
Prologis and Singapore's GIC to form joint venture to invest $1.6 billion in new fulfillment centers in the U.S.
San Francisco/Singapore
The initial portfolio is approximately 380 thousand square meters
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Port Authority of Genoa and Savona-Vado has taken note of the framework agreement with PSA
Genoa
The update of the Integrated Activity and Organization Plan has been approved.
SHIPYARDS
Hanwha Ocean and ONEX Sign Naval Shipbuilding Agreement
Seoul/Eleusis
The first project in sight is submarines for the Greek Navy
COMPETITION
The Antitrust Authority has not opened an investigation into CEVA Logistics' acquisition of the Fagioli group.
Rome
The AGCM believes that the operation will not impede competition or create a dominant position
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