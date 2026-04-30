Appointment of the extraordinary commissioners of the Port Authorities of the Central Adriatic and Eastern Sicily

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced
the appointment of the outgoing presidents of the System Authority
Port Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea and the Port Authority of
Port System of the Eastern Sicilian Sea, respectively
Vincenzo Garofalo and Francesco Di Sarcina, as extraordinary commissioners
of the two entities for a period of 60 days, in order to ensure the
full operation and administrative continuity of the
AdSP.
The ministry also announced that it had started the process to
the appointment of the new president of the System Authority
Port of the Central Adriatic Sea asking for the agreement to the
governors of Marche and Abruzzo on the name of Mirco Carloni. Graduate
in law, Carloni is a member of parliament and a member of the
Lega. Among the institutional positions, he was vice president
of the Marche Region and deputy mayor of the Municipality of Fano.