In the first three months of 2026, the Swedish group Cavotec, which is
specialized in automation and automation technologies
decarbonisation of ports, ships, mines and activities
has recorded a marked deterioration in industrial performance,
in the face of exceptional performance growth
commercial transactions. In the period, revenues amounted to 32.8 million
euro, with a decrease of -15.3% on the first quarter of 2025, of which
€16.5 million in the maritime-port sector (-25.7%) and €16.3 million
in the industrial sector (-1.4%). EBITDA values
and operating profit were both negative and equal to
respectively at -1.3 million and -2.8 million euros, against
positive results of 2.3 million and 754 thousand euros in the first
three months of last year. Cavotec closed the first quarter
of 2026 with a net loss of -4.0 million compared to a profit
net of 56 thousand euros in the same period of 2025.
In the first quarter of this year, Cavotec recorded a
doubling of the value of orders acquired in the period that has
result of over €59.7 million (+109.0%), including a
Record value of 41.2 million in the maritime-port sector
(+243.3%) and 18.5 million in the industrial sector (+11.7%). The
commercial result in the maritime-port sector was
driven by an order worth approximately 13 million euros for the
North American supply of automated mooring systems
MoorMasters developed by Cavotec, with deliveries in October 2027 and
March 2028. An order was also added to this order
worth approximately three million euros for the supply of
shore power supply to be installed in different ports
of southern Italy. The value of the order book
of the company as at 31 March was 151.1 million (+30.0%),
of which 128.6 million in the maritime-port segment (+39.6%) and 22.4 million
million euros in the industrial sector (-6.8%).
Cavotec's CEO, David Pagels, explained
that, if during 2025 customers had shown a strong
interest in the electrification solutions proposed by the company
driven by the need to reduce their impact
and increase operational efficiency, however last year
"customers in the maritime-port sector, in particular
- Pagels announced - had hesitated to make decisions due to
uncertainty about the global situation and economic developments.
However, in the first quarter of 2026, many customers hired
these decisions and the acquisition of orders has been
especially for shore power systems and
motorized cable reels, both for ports and industry
mining'. Pagel specified that in the first quarter of 2015
2026 revenues declined due to the uncertainty that
characterized customers during 2025.