The board of the National Maritime Fund has been renewed

The assembly of the National Maritime Fund yesterday proceeded with the
renewal of the Fund's board which is composed of Angelo
D'Amato (president), Rodolfo Magosso (vice president), Stefano
Canestri, Andrea Grisoni, Carlo Lomartire, Carlo Mari, Mario
Mattioli, Tiziano Minuti, Diego Pacella and Sergio Repetto. Renovated
confidence also in the prosecutor, Alessandro Ferrari.
The Chairman, the Attorney and the new Board of the Fund
National Seafarers will remain in office for three years, so
such as the Social Partners Committee which provides for the contribution of ideas
of trade unions.
Confitarma and Assarmatori have highlighted that the confirmation of the
team that completed the previous mandate is part of the
in the path of full harmony shared by the two associations.