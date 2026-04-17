In the first quarter of this year, container traffic in the
port terminals controlled or participated by the Chinese COSCO
Shipping Ports amounted to 29.7 million TEUs, with a
increase of +9.0% over the first three months of last year. The suns
terminals in Chinese ports handled 19.7 million TEUs, with
growth of +4.0%, while the increase in traffic in the terminals
foreign affairs was more sustained having been moved
almost ten million TEUs (+20.4%).
In the first quarter of 2026, the terminals of the Chinese group in the
Mediterranean handled almost 3.9 million TEUs globally,
with an increase of +14.7%. In the region, traffic
handled in the Greek port of Piraeus, activities
which is directly operated by COSCO Shipping Ports through
the wholly owned subsidiary Piraeus Container
Terminal, recorded a decrease of -5.6% having been equal to
961,600 TEU. Exceptional, however, is the increase in traffic
in the Egyptian port of Port Said from the Suez Canal Container terminal
Terminal, which is 20% owned by the Chinese company but is
controlled and managed by APM Terminal of the shipping group
Danish Maersk, which amounted to 1,519,600 TEUs, with a
increase of +48.2% on the first quarter of 2025. Strong growth
also the traffic handled by the Turkish subsidiary (20% of the
Capital) Kumport Terminal which was 401,100 TEUs
(+17,6%). Traffic handled in Spanish ports by the
COSCO SHIPPING Ports (Spain) Terminals which is
amounted to 874,200 TEUs (+0.8%). On the other hand, there was a sharp decrease in the
traffic in the Italian port of Vado Ligure from the
subsidiaries (40% of the capital) Reefer Terminal and APM Terminals Vado,
subsidiaries of APM Terminals, which has been
equal to 11,300 TEUs (-25.0%) and 106,000 TEUs (-15.3%) respectively.