The UNI/Fermarmi reference practices on staff training have been presented to MIT

Today, at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport,
the UNI/PdR 189 reference practices developed
by Fermerci and UNI - Italian Standardization Body and dedicated to the
qualification and training of personnel employed in the
railway traffic safety activities.
The initiative is part of a European regulatory context that has
progressively allocated to railway undertakings and managers
of the infrastructure full responsibility in defining the
of essential safety tasks and related routes
training needs, making it necessary to have greater coordination between the
operators.
The document collects the technical experience of the operators and
defines a first shared model for the qualification of
professionals involved in security activities
of railway traffic.
"Railway safety - underlined the president
by Fermerci, Clemente Carta - represents the fundamental framework
within which all the activities of the sector are placed: it is
The North Star that guides our work is a principle
essential for the entire system. In this context, tools
of voluntary legislation such as the reference practices are not a
bureaucratic burden for the sector but an opportunity
to improve the rules through engagement and input
of all the actors involved".